Selma Blair's Graceful Look at the People's Choice Awards Deserves Its Own Trophy

Selma Blair was the sweetest thing at the 2022 People's Choice Awards.
The Legally Blonde star stole the show at the star-studded event—which celebrates the best in movies, TV, music and pop culture—wearing a fabulous LBD (see all of the looks here).
While accepting the award for The Competition Contestant of 2022 at the Dec. 6 ceremony (read the full list of winners here), Selma stunned in a strapless asymmetrical minidress that featured beaded floral appliqués. She paired her look with one of her bedazzled canes.
As for her glam? While she kept most of the attention on her sophisticated attire, she did pack a punch with her chic hairstyle. Selma's hairstylist, Bridget Brager, shared exclusive details with E! News.
"The team and I wanted to create a look that was less polished and, instead, more feminine and ethereal to show off her softer side," the Rodan + Fields Haircare Ambassador said. "Selma's hair was the perfect catalyst to drive this feeling, along with her gorgeous dress and beautiful skin."
To plump up Selma's hair but still keep it light and airy, Bridget used Rodan + Fields' Volume+ Regimen, "so she could run her fingers through her hair but the style would be set."
Selma's fierce fashion and beauty look weren't the only things worth celebrating tonight, as her acceptance speech deserved its own award.
"This is kind of a huge deal for me," she began. "I have been in this town a long time. I have so many amazing friends that win things like this. This feels so amazing and I can't believe the people gave me something after giving me so much the last few years of learning how to connect and to feel supported by people. It means so much."
Selma's People's Choice Awards win comes off the heels of her inspiring Dancing With the Stars run.
The actress, who was competing on show following her MS diagnosis in 2018, announced on the Oct. 17 episode that she would take her final bow and exit the competition early.
"You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process," Selma told her dance partner Sasha Farber. "I had these MRIs. The results came back and it all just adds up to that I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could."
She added, "I really want to have one last beautiful dance with you."
Naturally, when The Sweetest Thing actress stepped foot onstage, there wasn't a dry eye in the room.
During the season finale on Nov. 21, however, Selma surprised fans and made a triumphant return to the ballroom. Following the emotional performance, the 50-year-old shared a heartfelt message with her fans.
"It heartens me so much that people have showed such kindness," she exclusively told E! News at the final taping. "I never realize how much it means to people when someone with a chronic illness—that it means something when it's like, 'I wanna get up and do this.'"
She added, "To find that motivation is key...so it's meaningful for me, but I love that it means something to people, and hopefully they can find something little to hold onto that gets them up and moving."
