Amy Poehler, Billy Porter and More Stars to Present at the 2022 People's Choice Awards

By Brett Malec Dec 05, 2022 11:30 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsNBCAmy PoehlerPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebritiesBilly PorterNBCU
TOMORROW 9 PM
Watch: 2022 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

The 2022 People's Choice Awards will be a star-studded affair.

NBC and E! announced the list of celebrity presenters for the Dec. 6 ceremony, including Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Sarah Michelle GellarAna Gasteyer, David Spade, Dwyane WadeHeidi Klum, Laverne Cox, Lil Rel Howery, Sarah Hyland, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Colin Hanks, Nikki GlaserNiecy Nash-Betts, George Lopez, Mayan Lopez and more.

Additionally, Best New Artist of 2022 nominee Lauren Spencer Smith will perform her song "Fingers Crossed."

Smith joins previously announced performer Shania Twain. In addition to receiving The Music Icon Award, the country-pop icon will also take the stage to belt out a medley of her greatest hits as well as her new song "Waking Up Dreaming" off her sixth album Queen of Me.

Ryan Reynolds will be honored with The People's Icon Award for his contributions to the entertainment industry over the past three decades, while Lizzo will accept The People's Champion Award for her impact on music and TV, as well as her commitment to championing diversity and inclusion.

photos
First-Time People's Choice Awards Nominees 2022

The 2022 PCAs will honor the best in movies, TV, music, pop culture and more as voted on entirely by the fans.

Kenan Thompson, who is nominated for Saturday Night Live, returns again this year to host.

Getty Images

See all the winners when the 2022 People's Choice Awards airs Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. on NBC and E!.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack & Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison

2

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal

3

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Temporarily Taken Off GMA3 Amid Romance

Watch the 2022 People's Choice Awards Tuesday, Dec. 6, on NBC and E!.

Trending Stories

1

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack & Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison

2

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal

3

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Temporarily Taken Off GMA3 Amid Romance

4

Neal Bledsoe Exits Great American Family After Candace Cameron Remarks

5

Ashton Kutcher Details His Twin Brother's Near Death Experience