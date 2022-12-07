Carrie Underwood Glitters in Gold With Unexpected Pantsuit at the 2022 People's Choice Awards

Watch : Carrie Underwood's Hate My Heart Music Video BTS (EXCLUSIVE)

This red carpet look has us feeling blown away.

Already a queen of country music, Carrie Underwood certainly looked the part on the 2022 People's Choice Awards red carpet on Dec. 6. Taking home her 10th PCAs win for The Country Artist of 2022, the singer dazzled in a black and gold suit.

Unlike Carrie's most recent red carpet looks—including her multi-colored Tony Ward dress at the 2022 American Music Awards and sky blue gown at the 2022 CMA Awards—the star chose to suit up for the pop culture celebration. Her matching shirt, blazer and pants combine business casual with country chic and features gorgeous, detailed beaded embroidery all over.

Letting her blonde locks flow, she completed the look with matching gold heels and earrings. (See every star on the red carpet here).

In years past, the eight-time Grammy winner has won multiple PCAs for Favorite Female Singer, Favorite Country Song, Favorite Star Under 35, Favorite Country Artist and Favorite Female Country Artist.