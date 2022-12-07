Kathy Hilton Appears Distracted During Mariska Hargitay's Moment at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Watch : 2022 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

Kathy Hilton knows how to steal the show.

During the 2022 People's Choice Awards, held Dec. 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif, Mariska Hargitay was presented with the award for Drama TV Star of 2022 by the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In her impassioned acceptance speech, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit expressed her gratitude for her fans and desire for unity in the world. (See all the winners here and all the stars on the red carpet here.)

"I love this award so much because of the two words in it," Mariska said. "The word of course, the first word is people. And that's people from all origins and all ethnicities and all creeds, and all genders and all identity that make this whole glorious mix of all of us."

The 58-year-old continued, "The second word, and that's even more important, is choice. So I just want to celebrate our ability in all of us the willingness in all of us to choose kindness, and compassion and courage and to choose to listen and to learn and to build a bridge between our differences and our divides."