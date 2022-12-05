Neal Bledsoe Exits Great American Family After Candace Cameron Bure's "Traditional Marriage" Comments

Watch : Jodie Sweetin, Maren Morris & More Weigh in on Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure's inflammatory comments about "traditional marriage" continue to spark outrage.

Neal Bledsoe, who starred 2021's The Winter Palace and this year's Christmas at the Drive-In for Great American Family, spoke out against the actress—who is also the network's chief creative officer—in a Dec. 5. statement to Variety.

"As an artist, I yearn to be proud of the work I create," Bledsoe said. "But, the thought that my work could be used to deliberately discriminate against anyone horrifies and infuriates me. I hope GAF will change, but until everyone can be represented in their films with pride, my choice is clear. I look forward to working with creators who put no limits on the stories we tell and follow through on their message of values with open arms."

The actor, who has also appeared on shows like Ugly Betty and Shameless, said that personal, long-lasting relationships with those from the queer community made it impossible for him not to say something.

"My life wouldn't be where it is today without the love, support, and guidance of the LGBTQIA+ community," he explained. "From my mentors in college, to the myriad of agents and managers, writers and directors, teachers and colleagues, and, of course, my dear friends and family, who have all touched my life, I owe them a great debt."