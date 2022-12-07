Why Khloe Kardashian Almost Missed The Kardashians' Win at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Watch : Kris Jenner Says The Kardashians Season 3 "Couldn't Be Better"

Bible: Khloe Kardashian almost didn't make it on stage to accept the award for The Reality Show of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards.

After the accolade for Hulu's The Kardashians was announced, momager Kris Jenner went up to accept the trophy and to address the fact that Khloe was nowhere to be found. (See all the winners here.)

"Khloe was sitting next to me one second ago," Kris explained to the audience. "Oh, here she comes! Khloe, Khloe, Khloe!"

So, where was she? Just getting ready for her close up.

"I am out of breath," Khloe noted. "I was trying to fix my hair."

Up onstage and with perfect locks, Khloe went on to share her gratitude for the fans who awarded them the prize.

"Thank you guys so much," Khloe added. "I am so honored and happy to be here and just that we are able to live our lives in front of the TV and that you guys want to watch it."