People's Choice Awards

See the Complete List of Winners

Why Khloe Kardashian Almost Missed The Kardashians' Win at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

By Kelly Gilmore Dec 07, 2022 3:51 AMTags
TVRed CarpetReality TVCelebrity FamiliesAwardsNBCKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsThe Peoples Choice AwardsNBCU
TONIGHT 9 PM
Watch: Kris Jenner Says The Kardashians Season 3 "Couldn't Be Better"

Bible: Khloe Kardashian almost didn't make it on stage to accept the award for The Reality Show of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards.

After the accolade for Hulu's The Kardashians was announced, momager Kris Jenner went up to accept the trophy and to address the fact that Khloe was nowhere to be found. (See all the winners here.)

"Khloe was sitting next to me one second ago," Kris explained to the audience. "Oh, here she comes! Khloe, Khloe, Khloe!"

So, where was she? Just getting ready for her close up.

"I am out of breath," Khloe noted. "I was trying to fix my hair."

Up onstage and with perfect locks, Khloe went on to share her gratitude for the fans who awarded them the prize.

"Thank you guys so much," Khloe added. "I am so honored and happy to be here and just that we are able to live our lives in front of the TV and that you guys want to watch it."

photos
First-Time People's Choice Awards Nominees 2022

And Khloe isn't the only one who feels thankful for the opportunity to share it all with viewers.

Kris added, "We definitely have one of the best jobs in the world and I get to work with my family. It is because of the fans that we're here tonight. You guys always make us feel at home no matter where we end up and wherever we land. We are working on season three right now and it couldn't be better."

The reality series premiered on the streaming service April 14 and just finished airing its second season last month.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

People's Choice Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

2

New Details Revealed on Anne Heche’s Cause of Death & Drugs in System

3

Kate Middleton Goes Full Princess Mode in Sparking Gown & Royal Tiara

Throughout the two seasons, fans watched the family navigate numerous ups and downs, including when Khloe and her family learned of the paternity lawsuit against Tristan Thompson—who shares children True Thompson, 4, and a now baby boy with Khloe—while the cameras were rolling.

The Good American co-founder admitted that wasn't the easiest experience to film—and she isn't the only one who feels that way. "That was hard," Khloe said in an April interview with USA Today, with Kim Kardashian adding, "I think that was hard for me too."

Later on, in season two, viewers got to watch Khloe's journey as she welcomed her and Tristan's baby boy via surrogate, who was conceived prior to Khloe learning of his paternity suit. Khloe got candid about her feelings on the situation and how her son's arrival would bring positivity.

"This is the strangest, most f--ked up situation," Khloe vented during the Sept. 22 episode. "But once he's here, he's gonna be the blessing. He's gonna be the ray of light."

The 38-year-old added later on in the episode, "I would not know what to do if it wasn't for my family."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

MOVIES

THE MOVIE OF 2022
Bullet Train
WINNER: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Elvis
Jurassic World Dominion
Nope
The Batman
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022
Fire Island
Hustle
Hocus Pocus 2
Marry Me
Senior Year
WINNER: The Adam Project
The Lost City
Ticket To Paradise

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022
Black Adam
Bullet Train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Jurassic World Dominion
The Batman
The Woman King
Thor: Love and Thunder
WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022
Nope
Death on the Nile
WINNER: Don't Worry Darling
Elvis
Halloween Ends
Luckiest Girl Alive
Scream
Where the Crawdads Sing

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Brad Pitt, Bullet Train
WINNER: Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022
WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me
Joey King, Bullet Train
Keke Palmer, Nope
Queen Latifah, Hustle
Viola Davis, The Woman King

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022
WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis
Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
Florence Pugh, Don't Worry Darling
Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
Harry Styles, Don't Worry Darling
Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends
Keke Palmer, Nope
Mila Kunis, Luckiest Girl Alive

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022
WINNER: Adam Sandler, Hustle
Channing Tatum, The Lost City
Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me
Julia Roberts, Ticket To Paradise
Queen Latifah, Hustle
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Sandra Bullock, The Lost City

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022
Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Joey King, Bullet Train
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Zöe Kravitz, The Batman

TV

THE SHOW OF 2022
Abbott Elementary
Better Call Saul
Grey's Anatomy
House of the Dragon
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Saturday Night Live
WINNER: Stranger Things
This Is Us

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2022
Better Call Saul
Cobra Kai
Euphoria
WINNER: Grey's Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Ozark
The Walking Dead
This Is Us

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022
Abbott Elementary
Black-ish
Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Never Have I Ever
Saturday Night Live
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
Young Rock
Young Sheldon

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
Below Deck Sailing Yacht
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
WINNER: The Kardashians
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Selling Sunset

 

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022
America's Got Talent
American Idol
Dancing With the Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Bachelorette
The Masked Singer
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
WINNER: The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi
Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Jason Bateman, Ozark
WINNER: Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
WINNER: Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the
Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
WINNER: Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Zendaya, Euphoria

 

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the
Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
WINNER: Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Good Morning America
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
Today With Hoda and Jenna

 

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

 

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2022
Charli D'Amelio, Dancing With the Stars
Chris Constantino/Bosco, RuPaul's Drag Race
Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette
Mayyas, America's Got Talent
Noah Thompson, American Idol
WINNER: Selma Blair, Dancing With the Stars
Teyana Taylor, The Masked Singer
Willow Patterson/Willow Pill, RuPaul's Drag Race

 

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022
Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
WINNER: Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

 

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2022
Bridgerton
Bel-Air
WINNER: Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Inventing Anna
Severance
The Bear
The Boys
The Thing About Pam

 

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022
House of The Dragon
La Brea
Moon Knight
Obi-Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
WINNER: Stranger Things
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The Umbrella Academy

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Drake
WINNER: Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Luke Combs
The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Doja Cat
Lady Gaga
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
WINNER: Taylor Swift

THE GROUP OF 2022
WINNER: BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Panic! At The Disco

THE SONG OF 2022
WINNER: "About Damn Time," Lizzo
"As It Was," Harry Styles
"Break My Soul," Beyoncé
"First Class," Jack Harlow
"Hold My Hand," Lady Gaga
"Me Porto Bonito," Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
"Super Freaky Girl," Nicki Minaj
"Wait For U," Future Featuring Drake & Tems

 

THE ALBUM OF 2022
Dawn FM, The Weeknd
Growin' Up, Luke Combs
Harry's House, Harry Styles
WINNER: Midnights, Taylor Swift
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance, Beyoncé
Special, Lizzo
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

 

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022
WINNER: Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Thomas Rhett

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022
Anitta
Bad Bunny
WINNER: Becky G
Shakira
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Sebastián Yatra

 

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022
Chlöe
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
WINNER: Latto
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Muni Long
Saucy Santana
Steve Lacy

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022
WINNER: "Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift
"As It Was," Harry Styles
"Left And Right" (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth
"Let Somebody Go," Coldplay X Selena Gomez
"Oh My God," Adele
"Pink Venom," BLACKPINK
"PROVENZA," KAROL G
"Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)," BTS

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022
WINNER: "Left And Right," Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook
"Bam Bam," Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
"Do We Have A Problem?" Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby
"Freaky Deaky," Tyga X Doja Cat
"Hold Me Closer," Elton John & Britney Spears
"Jimmy Cooks," Drake Featuring 21 Savage
"Party," Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
"Sweetest Pie," Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

 

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022
WINNER: BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE
Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour
Ed Sheeran Tour
Harry Styles Love On Tour
LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball
Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour

 

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Reese Witherspoon
WINNER: Selena Gomez
Snoop Dogg

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2022
Addison Rae
Bella Poarch
Brent Rivera
Charli D'Amelio
Jay Shetty
Khaby Lame
Mikayla Jane Nogueira
WINNER: MrBeast
Noah Beck

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2022
Amy Schumer: Whore Tour
Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022
David Spade: Nothing Personal
Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum
WINNER: Kevin Hart: Reality Check
Steve Martin & Martin Short You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today
Wanda Sykes - Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
Whitney Cummings – Jokes

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2022
Chloe Kim
LeBron James
Megan Rapinoe
Nathan Chen
Rafael Nadal
Russell Wilson
WINNER: Serena Williams
Steph Curry

THE POP PODCAST OF 2022
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
WINNER: Archetypes
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend
Not Skinny But Not Fat
SmartLess
Why Won't You Date Me? With Nicole Byer

Watch the 2022 People's Choice Awards tonight, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. on NBC and E!.

Trending Stories

1

People's Choice Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

2

New Details Revealed on Anne Heche’s Cause of Death & Drugs in System

3

Kate Middleton Goes Full Princess Mode in Sparking Gown & Royal Tiara

4

See Olivia Wilde's Revenge Dress Moment at the People's Choice Awards

5

You Won't Believe What the 2002 People's Choice Awards Looked Like