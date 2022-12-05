Kate Winslet Will Never Let Go Of Her Love For Titanic

Watch : Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Let Go of "Titanic" Role?!: Rewind

Kate Winslet has an unsinkable love for Titanic.

"It's amazing and incredible to have been part of something that, you know, is so steeped in nostalgia for people and still resonates with people in the way that it does," the actress said on Good Morning America on Dec. 5. "It's a huge, huge honor that people still love something that I was a part of all those years ago. It's just magical."

Though it feels like just yesterday that the James Cameron-directed flick—also starring Leonardo DiCaprio—made us feel like we were flying, the cult classic is turning 25 later this month. "I'm 47 years old and I turned 21 when we were shooting that movie," she recalled. "It's half my lifetime ago."

And perhaps to celebrate, Winslet may just pop her old VHS into the VCR.

"I'm just not that very good at watching myself on screen," the Avatar: The Way of Water star said, noting perhaps she can be swayed this time. "It's not just Titanic, I don't like watching myself in anything. I guess I probably will watch it."