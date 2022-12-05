See the Long-Awaited Trailer for Alice in Borderland Season 2

Watch : Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

We're headed back to Borderland.

On Dec. 3, Netflix dropped the trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of Alice in Borderland. Based on Haro Aso's popular manga series of the same name, the series follows protagonists Ryōhei Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Yuzuha Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) as they compete in a series of deadly games to escape the dangerous world of Borderland.

Now in the second season, it appears as if Ryōhei and Yuzuha will be learning more about the origins of this mysterious world, as they try to remember when and how they entered in the first place. Plus, they now have an exit strategy: Yuzuha notes that if they defeat all the card members, who control the games, they could escape.

But that will be particularly complicated after the juicy season one cliffhanger that Mira Kano (Riisa Naka), an executive of a Borderland safe haven called the Beach, was actually the Queen of Hearts. And, in season two, it appears as if she's embraced that position fully.