Everything We Know About And Just Like That... Season 2

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Plays Coy About And Just Like That Season 2

We couldn't help but wonder...what's in store for And Just Like That... season two?

Season one of the Sex and the City spinoff, which premiered in December 2021 on HBO Max, featured a bunch of unforeseen surprises—Big's death! The arrival of Che Diaz! Miranda's son Brady (Niall Cunningham) having really loud sex with his girlfriend Luisa!—but something tells us season two, which is aiming for a summer 2023 release, might be even more dramatic than its predecessor.

After all, we already know that a few major guest stars are along for the ride—perhaps the name Aidan rings a bell?—and there is still plenty to unpack after the first season finale, which saw Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) kissing podcast producer Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) traveling to Los Angeles to be there for Che's (Sara Ramirez) pilot taping and Charlotte...doing Charlotte things.

There's also Carrie's texts with Samantha (Kim Cattrall) to unpack, in which the two former friends decided to meet up in London.