Everything We Know About And Just Like That... Season 2

While we patiently await the returns of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, we've got you covered on what to expect from our favorite New York girls in season two of And Just Like That....

By Daniel Trainor Dec 05, 2022 11:01 PMTags
TVSarah Jessica ParkerSex And The CityCynthia NixonKim CattrallKristin DavisCelebrities
Watch: Sarah Jessica Parker Plays Coy About And Just Like That Season 2

We couldn't help but wonder...what's in store for And Just Like That... season two? 

Season one of the Sex and the City spinoff, which premiered in December 2021 on HBO Max, featured a bunch of unforeseen surprises—Big's death! The arrival of Che Diaz! Miranda's son Brady (Niall Cunningham) having really loud sex with his girlfriend Luisa!—but something tells us season two, which is aiming for a summer 2023 release, might be even more dramatic than its predecessor.

After all, we already know that a few major guest stars are along for the ride—perhaps the name Aidan rings a bell?—and there is still plenty to unpack after the first season finale, which saw Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) kissing podcast producer Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) traveling to Los Angeles to be there for Che's (Sara Ramirez) pilot taping and Charlotte...doing Charlotte things.

There's also Carrie's texts with Samantha (Kim Cattrall) to unpack, in which the two former friends decided to meet up in London.

photos
14 Fashion Secrets About And Just Like That... Revealed

For everything that we know about the upcoming second season of And Just Like That..., keep scrolling.

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Return of Aidan

In August, Deadline reported that John Corbett—who played Carrie's boyfriend Aidan on seasons three and four of Sex and the Citywould be returning for "a substantial, multi-episode arc" on season two

Maybe he and Carrie can finally make it work?

Only time will tell!

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images
Tony Danza Is Che Diaz's Dad...Kinda

Corbett won't be the only fresh face in season two, as Tony Danza is also joining the cast as the actor playing Che's father in her sitcom pilot.

Jose Perez / SplashNews.com
The Dress

In a Nov. 3 photo from the And Just Like That... set, Carrie was seen wearing her iconic Vivienne Westwood dress from her wedding to Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in the 2008 Sex and the City movie. 

Do we hear more wedding bells?

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
A Tribute to Elizabeth Taylor

Charlotte's beloved dog Elizabeth Taylor was noticeably absent in season one, which left some fans befuddled. Charlotte did have a new bulldog named Richard Burton, but it didn't quite feel right that the legacy and impact of Elizabeth went unaddressed. 

In season two, a wrong appears to have been righted. In a Nov. 15 Instagram post, costumer designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago shared an oil painting of Elizabeth Taylor wearing a Burberry sweater, writing, "On charlotte's hallway wall."

Kristin Davis even commented, "My first baby."

May she rest in peace.

HBO Max
A Return to Joy

While season one of And Just Like That... was an undeniable nostalgia rush, it was a bit....bleak. An entire season centered around death and grief will do that.

However, the second season promises a breath of fresh air, at least according to Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's head of originals.

"What you're seeing this season is all of these characters embracing life," Aubrey told Variety Nov. 10. "It's a very joyful season and I think, in some ways, it feels like iconic Sex and the City episodes."

New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock
Will We Actually See Samantha?

Despite those optimistic texts exchanged by Carrie and Samantha in the finale—a surprise Kim Cattrall return doesn't seem to be in the cards. 

In June, Sarah Jessica Parker said the continued discourse about the apparent feud between the actresses has been "painful." SJP confirmed that Cattrall was never asked to appear on And Just Like That... because "she made it clear that that wasn't something she wanted to pursue," and no apparent progress has been made since.

There's always season three!

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
A Premiere Date

While no exact premiere date has been set yet, HBO Max confirmed that the show will arrive sometime in 2023.

Here's hoping the wait flies back in a New York minute.

Trending Stories

1

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal

2

OTH's Bevin Prince Breaks Silence After Husband's Tragic Death

3

Ashton Kutcher Details His Twin Brother's Near Death Experience

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal

2

OTH's Bevin Prince Breaks Silence After Husband's Tragic Death

3

Ashton Kutcher Details His Twin Brother's Near Death Experience

4

How GMA3 Addressed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Absence

5

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Temporarily Taken Off GMA3 Amid Romance