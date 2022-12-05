You Have to See Rita Ora's Risqué Sheer Dress and Facial Prosthetics at The Fashion Awards

Rita Ora upped the ante at the 2022 Fashion Awards, wearing a showstopping sheer dress, sexy G-string thong and futuristic facial prosthetics.

By Alyssa Morin Dec 05, 2022 11:00 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsRita OraE! Insider
Watch: Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!

When it comes to fierce fashion, Rita Ora is always going to dress with a bang, bang.

And we're not exaggerating either, as the "Carry On" singer's most recent red carpet style wasn't basic or boring. While attending the 2022 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Rita turned heads in a completely see-through dress.

The British star's fiery red Nensi Dojaka design—pulled straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway—featured a ruched bikini top, adorned with two silver heart-shaped embellishments that attached to the sheer slip dress (which also included two side cutouts underneath the bust). 

The ornamentation was a sweet detail considering Rita recently tied the knot with Taika Waititi. She paired her wildly audacious look with a red G-string thong that also had heart-shaped hardware and matching open-toe heels.

But Rita's style moment wasn't the only thing worth noting, as she upped the ante in the glam department with futuristic facial prosthetics

photos
Rita Ora's Best Looks

Rita transformed her eye area, placing fish scale-like prosthetics (that mimicked her natural skin tone) over her bleached eyebrows. The facial enhancements, which were shaped like a half-moon, also grazed her cheekbones.

She topped off her daring makeup with cherry lips, a trend in which the lipstick has extreme opacity in the center and is blotted out, making it translucent on the edges of the lips.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack & Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison

2

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal

3

Ashton Kutcher Details His Twin Brother's Near Death Experience

If there was ever a time to push the boundaries, The Fashion Awards was the perfect place to do so. But, of course, taking style risks has become the norm for Rita, who recently sizzled in a baby blue satin halter dress by Blumarine for the British Vogue Forces for Change dinner on Dec. 4.

The Voice Australia coach took it a step further on Dec. 3, celebrating Vas J Morgan's birthday in a sexy netted dress (re: sheer) that featured a hood and backless design. She paired the hot number with cheek-bearing panties and nipple pasties.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

And while it's safe to assume all eyes were on Rita's look at The Fashion Awards, she wasn't the only celebrity to step out in style. See all of the major red carpet moments below!

David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Florence Pugh

In Valentino.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Dixi D'Amelio

In Valentino and wearing Charlotte Tilbury makeup.

David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Naomi Campbell

In Valentino.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Tilda Swinton

In Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Jodie Turner-Smith

In Gucci.

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic
Lily James

In Rodarte and wearing Charlotte Tilbury makeup

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Winnie Harlow

In Iris Van Herpen couture.

Getty Images
FKA Twigs

In Rick Owens.

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC
Simone Ashley
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Suki Waterhouse

In Alexandre Vauthier.

Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Witheley

In Valentino.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Ashley Graham
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer

Both wearing Givenchy.

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic
Shay Mitchell
David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn

In Stephane Rolland and wearing Charlotte Tilbury makeup.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Elizabeth Debicki

In Christian Dior and wearing Jimmy Choo shoes.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Rita Ora

In Nensi Dojaka.

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic
Irina Shayk
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack & Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison

2

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal

3

Ashton Kutcher Details His Twin Brother's Near Death Experience

4

OTH's Bevin Prince Breaks Silence After Husband's Tragic Death

5

How GMA3 Addressed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Absence