Barmageddon Stars Reveal Which Celebrity Guest Was the Most Competitive

Carson Daly and Blake Shelton have teamed up for the most competitive (and tipsiest) game show on TV.
Hosted by Nikki Bella, USA Network's new series Barmageddon sees celebrities and viral sensations go head-to-head for a night of over-the-top games at Blake's very own Nashville bar Ole Red. And according to the show's stars, one celebrity in particular brought his A-game more than anyone else.
"Chris Young," Blake said in an exclusive interview on the Dec. 5 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.), to which Carson added, "Chris Young was very competitive."
Fans will have to tune in this season to see the country star throw down against fellow singer Elle King. But just because he was more competitive than others doesn't mean the series' other guests didn't put on their game face.
"We had Clint Bowyer and Jimmie Johnson," Carson shared, "so we had two Hall of Famers going at it." Along with the NASCAR stars, Nikki's sister Brie Bella will face off against fellow WWE star Sasha Banks later this season.
In addition to other celeb competitors like Kane Brown, Jay Pharoah, Martin Kove, Trace Adkins, Mike Vrabel, Malin Akerman and Lil Rel Howery, one of Hollywood's biggest singer-songwriters threw her own name in the hat to be a part of the show.
"I also have to give a shoutout to our friend Sheryl Crow," Carson told E!. "She'd just done a concert, I think the night before, with Willie Nelson, and she wanted to be a part of Barmageddon. And she took on Blake's wife Gwen [Stefani]."
As for the show's viral stars—who Carson described as people who got "famous, or infamous, for sort of epic fails"—the Today host said he and Blake wanted to give those people a "chance at redemption."
"That's what Barmageddon's all about," he continued, "a chance to come back in life and just sock it to the man."
Hear more from the cast—including how The Voice stars came up with the game show during the pandemic—in the full interview above. Tune in for more of today's entertainment stories on E! News tonight at 11:30 p.m. on E!.
Barmageddon premieres tonight, Dec. 5, at 11 p.m. on USA Network.
(E! and USA Network are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)