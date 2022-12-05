Barmageddon Stars Reveal Which Celebrity Guest Was the Most Competitive

Watch : Barmageddon Stars Reveal Most COMPETITVE Celebrities - EXCLUSIVE

Carson Daly and Blake Shelton have teamed up for the most competitive (and tipsiest) game show on TV.

Hosted by Nikki Bella, USA Network's new series Barmageddon sees celebrities and viral sensations go head-to-head for a night of over-the-top games at Blake's very own Nashville bar Ole Red. And according to the show's stars, one celebrity in particular brought his A-game more than anyone else.

"Chris Young," Blake said in an exclusive interview on the Dec. 5 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.), to which Carson added, "Chris Young was very competitive."

Fans will have to tune in this season to see the country star throw down against fellow singer Elle King. But just because he was more competitive than others doesn't mean the series' other guests didn't put on their game face.

"We had Clint Bowyer and Jimmie Johnson," Carson shared, "so we had two Hall of Famers going at it." Along with the NASCAR stars, Nikki's sister Brie Bella will face off against fellow WWE star Sasha Banks later this season.