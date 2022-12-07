You Need to See These Candid Pics of Ryan Reynolds, Lizzo and More at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Let's face it: There's nothing quite like a candid snapshot.
The 2022 People's Choice Awards aired on Dec. 6 and this ceremony was one for the books. The star-studded evening, which honored a slew of celebs nominated in 40 categories across TV, movies, music and pop culture, included some of the most well-known entertainers of the year, such as host Kenan Thompson.
Not to mention, a few celebs were also honored with prestigious awards including Shania Twain (who was the recipient of the Music Icon Award and performed a couple of her famous hits), Ryan Reynolds (who received the People's Icon Award for his contributions to the entertainment industry) and Lizzo, who earned the People's Champion Award for her undeniable impact on music and TV.
As for the night's big winners? Well a few lucky stars including Noah Schnapp, Ellen Pompeo, Mariska Hargitay and Selma Blair graced the stage as they accepted their wins. (See the complete list of winners here). But it was the speech from the Cruel Intentions star, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, that really brought a tear to every viewer's eye.
"I have been in this town a long time," the Dancing With the Stars participant said as she accepted the award for The Competition Contestant of 2022. "I have so many amazing friends that win things like this. This feels so amazing and I can't believe the people gave me something after giving me so much the last few years of learning how to connect and to feel supported by people. It means so much."
