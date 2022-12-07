People's Choice Awards

See the Complete List of Winners

You Need to See These Candid Pics of Ryan Reynolds, Lizzo and More at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

For all of the on-camera moments at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, there were even better ones taken of your favorite stars behind the scenes. Read on to see pics of Lizzo, Ryan Reynolds and more.

By Kisha Forde Dec 07, 2022 1:21 PMTags
Watch: Shania Twain Named Music Icon at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Let's face it: There's nothing quite like a candid snapshot.

The 2022 People's Choice Awards aired on Dec. 6 and this ceremony was one for the books. The star-studded evening, which honored a slew of celebs nominated in 40 categories across TV, movies, music and pop culture, included some of the most well-known entertainers of the year, such as host Kenan Thompson.

Not to mention, a few celebs were also honored with prestigious awards including Shania Twain (who was the recipient of the Music Icon Award and performed a couple of her famous hits), Ryan Reynolds (who received the People's Icon Award for his contributions to the entertainment industry) and Lizzo, who earned the People's Champion Award for her undeniable impact on music and TV.

As for the night's big winners? Well a few lucky stars including Noah Schnapp, Ellen Pompeo, Mariska Hargitay and Selma Blair graced the stage as they accepted their wins. (See the complete list of winners here). But it was the speech from the Cruel Intentions star, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, that really brought a tear to every viewer's eye.

"I have been in this town a long time," the Dancing With the Stars participant said as she accepted the award for The Competition Contestant of 2022. "I have so many amazing friends that win things like this. This feels so amazing and I can't believe the people gave me something after giving me so much the last few years of learning how to connect and to feel supported by people. It means so much."

Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

But as for what happened off-camera? Well, read on for a look at all the candid moments from the show:

Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds
Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images
The Miz, Maryse Mizanin
Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images
Lizzo, James Corden
Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images
James Charles
Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images
Dwyane Wade
Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images
Caterina Scorsone
Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images
Niecy Nash-Betts, Jessica Betts
Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images
Shania Twain, Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair
Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images
Ana Gasteyer, Laverne Cox
Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images
Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images
Kathy Hilton, Sutton Stracke
Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images
Josh Brubaker, Anna Sitar
Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images
Heidi Klum
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images
Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland
Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images
Tarek El Moussa, Heather El Moussa
Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images
Ellen Pompeo
Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images
Billy Porter
Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images
Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland
