Gabourey Sidibe Reveals She Secretly Got Married Over a Year Ago

Gabourey Sidibe has a precious secret she's been keeping...she's a married woman!
In a Dec. 5 interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Precious star, 39, revealed that she and Brandon Frankel quietly tied the knot back in 2021, just a few months after announcing their engagement. And as she explained, her outlook on spectacle surrounding getting married is why she kept the news of her nuptials under wraps.
"The thing about weddings is I don't like them," she revealed. "Here's an example of how much I don't like them—I'm actually married. We got married over a year ago."
After host Kelly Ripa expressed her confusion on whether Gabourey was sharing "breaking news," the American Horror Story alum noted that she and Brandon had gotten married "at the kitchen table" months after his proposal.
As she reiterated, "I really don't like weddings."
Following Gabourey's announcement, Brandon shared the news in his own way in a sweet Instagram post of the two featuring the couple showing off their rings casual kitchen nuptials, along with a pic of their flowers and cupcakes from the big day.
"SURPRISE!" he wrote in the caption. "I can finally call her my WIFE publicly! Since @gabby3shabby finally spilled the beans today on Live with Kelly and Ryan- we've been MARRIED since March '21! Relieved we can finally tell the world. So thankful to have found my forever person, my partner-in-crime, and the love of my life."
He added, "Every day is the best day with you. Nobody I would rather raise cats with and be in bed by a smooth 8pm with. Love you forever."
Earlier this year in May, Gabourey discussed her non-traditional wedding plans, sharing that she was all for the low-key festivities.
"The entire time we have been engaged, I've always been like, ‘No, we shouldn't have a wedding.' Maybe we'll throw a barbecue, get married in the bathroom, and then we'll come out and tell everyone we're married," she told Brides. "It cannot be a traditional wedding. Really, it can't be. I don't want anything done the ‘traditional' way."
She added, "Our relationship is very much on our terms and I want it to be fun, like a true party."