Michelle Yeoh Gives an Update On the Crazy Rich Asians Sequel

Michelle Yeoh is anxiously awaiting the Crazy Rich Asians sequel like the rest of us.
While promoting her newest series, Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, the actress gave an update on the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 Jon M. Chu hit.
"We are still waiting on it," she exclusively told E! News. "We know there's a writer on it, so we'll see. Fingers crossed."
The sequel would follow Kevin Kwan's book sequel, China Rich Girlfriend, which follows Nick (Henry Golding) and Rachel (Constance Wu) as they prepare for their California wedding. Yeoh would presumably reprise her role as Eleanor Sung-Young, a.k.a. Nick's domineering mother who works to keep them apart in Crazy Rich Asians.
Production has been up in the air for years, with writer Adele Lim leaving the project in 2019 due to pay disparity between herself and cowriter Peter Chiarelli. In March, Warner Bros. and Color Force announced that writer-director Amy Wang would be writing the sequel instead.
Yeoh isn't the only cast member who's clamoring for a sequel as Golding himself told E! News in March that he "can't wait to get back to Singapore," where the first film took place, to start working on the sequel.
"I always bug [Chu] about it and he tells him the same thing every time: They're trying to figure out the writing," he said. "I know they're working on it, but hopefully sooner than later."
In the meantime, Yeoh stars as the honorable sword-elf Scian in The Witcher: Blood Origin, which is set 1,200 years before the events of the original. And, as a longtime fan of The Witcher herself, Yeoh was eager to expand the series' already-wide canon.
"I get to play an elf, and you don't see an Asian-looking elf running around a lot," she explained. "I love this whole world of magic and monsters and defeating them, but I also wanted to learn why there were these monsters. In Blood Origin, you'll find out, and it was a really exciting journey to be a part of."
The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres Dec. 25 on Netflix. Crazy Rich Asians is available to rent on Prime Video and Apple TV+.