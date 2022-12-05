Michelle Yeoh Gives an Update On the Crazy Rich Asians Sequel

Watch : Michelle Yeoh on Liam Hemsworth Joining The Witcher: Blood Origin

Michelle Yeoh is anxiously awaiting the Crazy Rich Asians sequel like the rest of us.

While promoting her newest series, Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, the actress gave an update on the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 Jon M. Chu hit.

"We are still waiting on it," she exclusively told E! News. "We know there's a writer on it, so we'll see. Fingers crossed."

The sequel would follow Kevin Kwan's book sequel, China Rich Girlfriend, which follows Nick (Henry Golding) and Rachel (Constance Wu) as they prepare for their California wedding. Yeoh would presumably reprise her role as Eleanor Sung-Young, a.k.a. Nick's domineering mother who works to keep them apart in Crazy Rich Asians.

Production has been up in the air for years, with writer Adele Lim leaving the project in 2019 due to pay disparity between herself and cowriter Peter Chiarelli. In March, Warner Bros. and Color Force announced that writer-director Amy Wang would be writing the sequel instead.