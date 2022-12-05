Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute for Her and Kobe's 6-Year-Old Daughter Bianka

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe on His 44th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant took a magical approach to celebrating her daughter Bianka's birthday.

Vanessa posted a sweet birthday tribute to the 6-year-old, with whom she shares with the late Kobe Bryant, alongside a series of snaps from their day at Disneyland—including at the exclusive, famed Club 33 and on the Jungle Cruise ride.

Other photos included Bianka flashing a big grin while playing dress-up in a gown fit for a Disney princess and a pic of her in a cheetah and floral print top while out to lunch.

Vanessa's pals chimed in with words of birthday wishes in the comments. "We love you so much Princess BB!!" Ciara wrote, with Rachel Zoe chiming in, "Angel babes."

Added Storm Reid, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY GIRL."

Bianka's older sister Natalia, 19, also shared a birthday message to her little sister on social media. Alongside a pic of the two, she wrote, "Happy 6th Birthday BB!!!"