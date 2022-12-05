Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute for Her and Kobe's 6-Year-Old Daughter Bianka

Vanessa Bryant took a magical approach to celebrating her daughter Bianka's birthday.
Vanessa posted a sweet birthday tribute to the 6-year-old, with whom she shares with the late Kobe Bryant, alongside a series of snaps from their day at Disneyland—including at the exclusive, famed Club 33 and on the Jungle Cruise ride.
Other photos included Bianka flashing a big grin while playing dress-up in a gown fit for a Disney princess and a pic of her in a cheetah and floral print top while out to lunch.
Vanessa's pals chimed in with words of birthday wishes in the comments. "We love you so much Princess BB!!" Ciara wrote, with Rachel Zoe chiming in, "Angel babes."
Added Storm Reid, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY GIRL."
Bianka's older sister Natalia, 19, also shared a birthday message to her little sister on social media. Alongside a pic of the two, she wrote, "Happy 6th Birthday BB!!!"
It's been almost three years since Kobe, his and Vanessa's 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash while traveling to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif. from their home in Newport Beach, Calif.
Kobe and Vanessa are also parents to Natalia, 19, and Capri, 3.
And since the crash, Vanessa, who also shares daughter Capri, 3, with the late Los Angeles Lakers player, has been keeping both his and their daughter Gianna's memories alive.
Earlier this year, she shared a touching tribute to her late daughter on what would have been her 16th birthday.
From the first time you imagined winning a WNBA championship, I knew one thing was real. You were special," she wrote on May 1. "You came from greatness, but it was never about what you inherited. It was about what you gave to others. When someone stands up for gender equality, I see you fighting alongside of them."