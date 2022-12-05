See Jimmy Fallon, Fred Armisen, Ana Gasteyer & More SNL Alums' Epic TV Reunion

Watch : Jimmy Fallon on Raising His Kids to Be Bilingual

This SNL reunion is giving us holiday cheer.

Jimmy Fallon is teaming up with his fellow Saturday Night Live alums Fred Armisen, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer and Melissa Villaseñor for a special holiday episode of his hit NBC game show That's My Jam, airing Dec. 5.

In this sneak peek, Gasteyer hilariously spices up Taylor Swift's hit song "Blank Space" with a jazz twist during the Musical Genre Challenge.

"Nice to meet you, where you been? / I could show you incredible things," the actress sings in the LOL-worthy preview. "Magic, madness, heaven, sin / Saw you there and I thought, 'Oh my god, look at that face. You look like my next mistake. Love's a game, wanna play?'"

Gasteyer even delivers an impressive scatting solo as Fallon and the others dance in the background to the remixed hit.

By the end, Fallon is blown away by his former co-star's improv abilities.

During the episode, Dratch, Armisen, Gasteyer and Villaseñor compete for charity while playing music-based games, including Undercover Covers, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke and the Doombox.