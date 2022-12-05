See Jimmy Fallon, Fred Armisen, Ana Gasteyer & More SNL Alums' Epic TV Reunion

You're favorite past Saturday Night Live comedians are coming together for That's My Jam's holiday special. Watch Ana Gasteyer cover Taylor Swift's "Blank Space" in hilarious preview.

Watch: Jimmy Fallon on Raising His Kids to Be Bilingual

This SNL reunion is giving us holiday cheer.

Jimmy Fallon is teaming up with his fellow Saturday Night Live alums Fred Armisen, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer and Melissa Villaseñor for a special holiday episode of his hit NBC game show That's My Jam, airing Dec. 5.

In this sneak peek, Gasteyer hilariously spices up Taylor Swift's hit song "Blank Space" with a jazz twist during the Musical Genre Challenge.

"Nice to meet you, where you been? / I could show you incredible things," the actress sings in the LOL-worthy preview. "Magic, madness, heaven, sin / Saw you there and I thought, 'Oh my god, look at that face. You look like my next mistake. Love's a game, wanna play?'" 

Gasteyer even delivers an impressive scatting solo as Fallon and the others dance in the background to the remixed hit. 

By the end, Fallon is blown away by his former co-star's improv abilities.

During the episode, Dratch, Armisen, Gasteyer and Villaseñor compete for charity while playing music-based games, including Undercover Covers, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke and the Doombox.

photos
Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2022: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

The holiday special of That's My Jam, which returns for season two in 2023, also debuts new games Turn the Beat Around—musical charades where guests have to dance out clues for a song name—and More Than a Feeling, a take on the popular Tonight Show game Can You Feel It?

Check out the preview above and keep scrolling to see priceless photos of the epic SNL reunion.

The That's My Jam holiday special airs Monday, Dec 5., at 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC
Jimmy Fallon, Rachel Dratch & Melissa Villaseñor
Evans Vestal Ward/NBC
Fred Armisen & Ana Gasteyer
Trae Patton/NBC
Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Jimmy Fallon, Fred Armisen & Melissa Villaseñor
Trae Patton/NBC
Rachel Dratch & Melissa Villaseñor
Trae Patton/NBC
Fred Armisen, Ana Gasteyer, Jimmy Fallon, Rachel Dratch & Melissa Villaseñor
Trae Patton/NBC
Fred Armisen
Trae Patton/NBC
Fred Armisen, Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch & Melissa Villaseñor
Trae Patton/NBC
Rachel Dratch & Melissa Villaseñor
Trae Patton/NBC
Fred Armisen & Ana Gasteyer
