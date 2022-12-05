Kourtney Kardashian’s $2,459 Poosh Holiday Mailer Includes an Eye Serum She Puts All Over Her Body

We included these products chosen by Kourtney Kardashian and Poosh because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Poosh is Kourtney's website. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Keeping Up With the holiday season can involve a lot of planning. Thankfully, Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh and Clarins teamed up to make your shopping easier, collaborating for the Gifts That Keep on Giving holiday mailer full of beauty products, home essentials, wellness must-haves, and more holiday gifts you'll want to keep for yourself.
Kourtney unboxed the Poosh mailer on YouTube, sharing her unique tips and tricks to get the most out of the products. She swears by using a Clarins face serum on her whole body. Actually, she uses that and the Clarins eye cream on her body too, admitting, "I know that's a treat, but my body deserves it." It sure does.
The Poosh team shared with E!, "We are so excited about this mailer! It truly is the gift that keeps on giving. Every product in here was vetted by our team and is something that we use and love. You can actually buy a limited quantity of entire bundle at shop.poosh.com."
The Gifts That Keeps on Giving Bundle is valued at $2,459.69. If you can't splurge on the set, you can treat yourself to some of the individual products, with prices starting at just $21.
Poosh x Clarins will send this mailer out to celebrities and Kourtney's friends and family this week, including WAGS alum Nicole Williams, who told E!, "Kourtney has been a friend of mine for years and I always trust her recommendations so when she created Poosh it was the perfect place to have everything in one spot!"
Clarins Tonic Body Treatment Oil
Nicole also shared one of her go-to Clarins products, explaining, "I am pregnant right now so definitely the Tonic Body Treatment Oil! I put it on my belly. I love the essential oils in it."
If you can splurge on the whole bundle, go for it, but if you want to check out some of the individual gift recommendations, there are so many great picks. Here are some of the items along with Kourtney's commentary from her YouTube unboxing.
The Poosh Gifts That Keep on Giving Bundle
Clarins Double Serum
"I'm obsessed with this double serum. I use this on my body. I use this on my whole body. I know that's a treat, but my body deserves it," Kourtney shared.
This product has 6,800+ 5-star reviews from Clarins shoppers, 56.1K+ Sephora Loves, and 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The Bachelor alum Tyler Cameron recommended this to E! shoppers and Nicole Williams did too. This serum is a worldwide bestseller and its formula has 21 plant extracts, which "address all visible signs of aging."
Clarins Total Eye Lift
Kourtney said, "I use that on my body too. I love using eye cream on my body. It's the best."
This eye cream has 1,600+ 5-star reviews from Clarins shoppers and 11.2K+ Sephora loves. This is Clarins most-award product, and according to the brand, it visible lifts in 60 seconds flat.
Clarins V-Facial Intensive Wrap
Kourtney recommends applying this product the "day after a wild night out" to combat puffiness and "especially during the holidays when you eat foods you don't normally have."
This Poosh pick has 22.8K+ Sephora Loves. The brand recommends using this award-winning, cream-mouse face mask to depuff your skin in just ten minutes.
SmartSweets Sweet Fish, Candy with Low Sugar, Low Calorie, No Artificial Sweeteners, Vegan, Plant-Based, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO- 12 Packs
These low sugar candies are Kourtney's "favorite."
Smart Sweets Caramel Bites 4 Pack
Kourtney also recommends these low sugar caramel candies, which she says are "so good."
Slip Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchies, Moonflower Nights Ornament 4x Scrunchie Pack
"We love the Slip silk scrunchies," the Poosh founder said.
Williams Sonoma Double-Wall Glass Mug with Tea Strainer
"It's so genius because I have the original cups, which I still love and use them all. I love this. This is so much easier," Kourtney remarked.
Lift out the tea strainer and then you can sip on your favorite tea from this mug. The double insulation keeps your tea piping hot, per the brand, and the glass "remains cool to the touch with hot drinks."
Anastasia Beverly Hills Rose Metals Eyeshadow Palette
"We all love Anastasia, starting with her brow products, but she also has such great eyeshadow palettes. It's really pretty."
This limited-edition palette has 15K+ Sephora Loves.
Hyperice Venom Go- Advanced Heat + Vibration Wearable
Kourtney described this wearable massager as "genius." You can stick this heated, vibrating device to one a patch that you can stick on your body to get a heated massage without having to hold the device to your body.
Paul Mitchell Clean Beauty Scalp Therapy Shampoo, Conditioner, and Therapy Drops
"I'm always looking for clean hair care that's good," Kourtney said, recommending the Paul Mitchell Clean Beauty Scalp Therapy line. Poosh picked the shampoo, conditioner, and therapy drops for this year's mailer. The drops can be used on dry or damp hair. Just apply a few to your scalp and massage in circular motions to get relief from irritation.
Brandon Blackwood Arlen Bag
"This was something I personally wanted in our mailer and it's Brandon Blackwood. Recently, my stylist brought over his bags for me to wear and I wore them to our Lemme event and our New York trip. I fell in love. I thought they were so cute for holiday. I love the green metallic and the silver. I have this in black as well."
BYCHARI 9 Diamond 14k Gold Anklet
Kourtney designed this ankle bracelet herself with nine diamonds, but you can get this version with five diamonds from Bloomingdale's.
Vanity Planet Exfora Personal Microdermabrasion Wand
"I love Vanity Planet," Kourtney shared recommending this tool, which the brand claims prevents breakouts, evens out skin tone and texture, reduces wrinkles, and delivers brighter skin.
Slip Frequent Flyer Travel Set
"During the height of covid, this was the only mask that I could breathe in," Kourtney recalled. This Slip bundle has a travel pillow with a removable silk pillowcase, silk sleep mask, and silk reusable face covering with a cotton liner.
Poosh Poosh Exclusive Voyage et Cie Calabasas Cozy Candle
Kourtney created this organic candle with Voyage et Cie, inspired by Calabasas, California. She said, "I wanted it to smell like Christmas and it fully does. It makes me so happy."
Looking for more Kardashian-inspired shopping? Check out these picks from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Holiday Shop.