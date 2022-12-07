Cozy Meets Sophistication In Lauren Scruggs Kennedy's Gift Guide

We interviewed Lauren Scruggs Kennedy because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products featured are from Lauren's brand, Stranded E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's anyone who's mastered the "cozy winter" vibe, it's Lauren Scruggs Kennedy. For the lifestyle blogger, author and mother, the holidays are filled with "relaxed days, getting together with close friends and loved ones, cooking, fireplaces, cozy time at home, pretty lights and Christmas movies and music."
From luxurious candles to coffee table books that are the very embodiment of sophistication, to fun, crowd-pleasing items like a Friends jigsaw puzzle, Lauren has rounded up her favorite gift picks that are indicative of her well-rounded, down-to-earth personality.
Her charm is also seen in the advice she shares for finding the best gifts for your loved ones. She tells E!, "Take notes during the year when a loved one or close friend mentions something they would love or need, and buy them that. They will be so moved that you remembered. Or get something that is practical, usable, and can be a part of their every day life."
Lauren's final tip for gift-givers is, "Get something that is memorable, like an experience or something that fits into the way they live." Read on for some of her amazing ideas to get you started.
Lauren Scruggs Kennedy Holiday Q&A
The Three Sisters Candle Set
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
LSK: A Flamingo Estate candle.
This candle set includes all three of Flamingo Estate's best-selling candles, including rosemary, sage and Roma tomato. According to one reviewer, who described these candles as "a trifecta of deliciousness, "You never knew you needed a tomato candle until you smelled this one. And the sage is one of the most beautiful fragrances in a candle I have ever smelled. I love their other scents too! This place has something for everyone who wants to experience a fragrant and tasty adventure!"
Elvie Pump
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
LSK: My Elvie pump.
The Elvie Pump has over 1,900 5-star reviews on Amazon, and is also available from the Elvie website and Bed Bath & Beyond. According to an Amazon shopper, "This product was a HUGE game changer for my family and I cannot recommend it enough. I needed to pump in order to give myself more flexibility and freedom without having to give my son formula if it wasn't necessary. I pump when I'm driving, blow drying my hair, making dinner. Seriously amazing."
Eight Homes: Clements Design
E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
LSK: A coffee table book.
Eight Homes: Clements Design by Kathleen Clements, Tommy Clements and Mayer Rus is available on Amazon and is currently on sale. According to one shopper, "I think this is a must have for the designer in your life. It also looks great on my coffee table. Its fabulously inspiring. 10/10."
Friends Picture Quiz Jigsaw Puzzle
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange and the limit is $25. What gift are you bringing?
LSK: A Friends puzzle.
This 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle includes different scenes from the show along with trivia questions to answer.
Hand Sanitizing Lotion
E!: What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
LSK: Stranded hand sanitizing lotion.
In 2016, Lauren launched her hair product "Stranded," and since then, the brand has grown to include various personal care products that prioritize long-term well-being, including this hand sanitizing lotion. According to one shopper, "I've hand modeled for many years and apply moisturizer rather obsessively in order to keep my skin healthy and hydrated. I've had a tough time finding a sanitizer that wasn't filled with toxic ingredients and didn't dry my skin. Until now! I LOVE Stranded's sanitizer and will carry this product in my purse from now on."
