How GMA3 Addressed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Absence

After a whirlwind week, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are away from the hot seats.
Amid reports of a romance between the two co-hosts, the GMA3 anchors were notably absent from their Dec. 5 broadcast. In fact, host Stephanie Ramos—who filled in alongside Gio Benitez—kicked things off by telling viewers that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, "have the day off."
The "day off" for the Good Morning America hosts comes just moments after reports stated that ABC News President Kim Godwin made the decision to temporarily take Holmes and Robach off the air. Godwin announced the development during an editorial call.
"While the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization," she said, per The Hollywood Reporter, who cited a source present for the call. "These decisions are not easy, they are not knee jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of is—the people here at ABC."
E! News has reached out to reps for Robach, Holmes and Good Morning America for comment but has yet to hear back.
Romance rumors were sparked between the two when the Daily Mail published footage and photos of Holmes and Robach from a series of outings together on Nov. 30, one of which included videos taken during a getaway in upstate New York.
Robach tied the knot with Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue in 2010 and is mom to two daughters from a previous marriage and stepmom to the actor's three kids. As for Holmes, he has been married to attorney Marilee Fiebig for 12 years, with whom he shares 9-year-old daughter, Sabine.
Hours after the report surfaced, both Holmes and Robach appeared to deactivate their verified Instagram accounts. Meanwhile, Shue has since also appeared to remove all photos of Robach from his social media.
It remains unclear where the two stand in their respective relationships and neither host has addressed the rumors publicly.