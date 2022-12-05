Tom Brady's Birthday Tribute to Daughter Vivian Gets Love From Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are still a united front.
As the former couple's daughter Vivian turned 10, the NFL player took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday message, with the supermodel chiming in to show her love in the comments.
"Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart!" Tom wrote in a Dec. 5 post alongside a picture of him, Vivian and son Benjamin, 12, whom he also shares with Gisele. "You bring so much joy to our life! We love you."
In the comments, Gisele shared a single red heart emoji.
Gisele and Tom announced they were divorcing after 13 years of marriage on Oct. 28.
"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Tom wrote in his Instagram Story message at the time. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."
In Gisele's statement, she reiterated Tom's message of how they have "much gratitude" for their time together, sharing that they will remain a team as they co-parent their kids.
"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," she wrote in her Instagram message. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."
Since their breakup, Gisele has continued to show her support for her ex on social media, sharing another red heart emoji under alongside Tom's November social media tribute to his son Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.
The Nov. 23 snap featured his eldest son on the football field while Tom watched him from behind. He captioned the snap, "My Inspiration."