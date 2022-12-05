Watch The Boys Have A Bloody Time in First Gen V Trailer

Watch : The Boys Cast REACTS to That Charlize Theron Cameo

Pack your capes, The Boys are going to college.

In the Dec. 4 trailer for the Prime Video spinoff series, Gen V, a group of young superheroes head to college students and are having a bloody good time—literally. The gory promo begins by introducing the new generation to campus, as the narrator says, "Welcome to Godolkin University. A safe space for you to thrive."

There's quite a bit of irony in those words considering we see red spray painted-graffiti on the wall that reads "murder".

Newcomers Jaz Sinclair and Lizze Broadway, who play young superheroes Marie and Emma, respectively, appear totally terrified throughout the first look, especially when they're completely covered in blood.

In another scene, we also see a young girl, presumably Marie as a child, sitting in a pool of blood next to her dead parents. While this moment should've scarred the young Supe, she reveals in a sit down interview, "I'm superhuman right? We're made of steel."