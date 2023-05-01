Proof Lizzo Is Feeling Good As Hell on the Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet

It's about damn time.
Lizzo has arrived at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 in New York City, donning a look that was simply made to be loved. For the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 35-year-old wore a floor length black gown adorned with pearls. (See every star on the Met Gala red carpet here.)
The "Rumors" singer's latest jaw-dropping look is a good as hell follow-up to her ensemble for last year's gala. As a refresher, the Grammy winner shined in a black form-fitting gown paired with a black-and-gold embroidered floor-length cape.
As for the ultimate accessory? While Lizzo has made it clear that she plays no games, she does, however, play the flute, as she performed with the golden instrument while posing for pics on the red carpet.
Ahead of her latest grand appearance, the "Boys" performer opened up about her fashion showcasing the most vibrant parts of her personality.
"Fashion is an extension, for sure, of my creativity," she told Teen Vogue in December. "And I think that I like having fun, but I also like being a canvas for people. And I think the more I've allowed people to just be artists, like my glam team and creative team, to be artists and me [to] just be the canvas on which they can express themselves, I think the more fashionable I've become by allowing other people to do what they do best."
