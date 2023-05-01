Proof Lizzo Is Feeling Good As Hell on the Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet

Lizzo proved that she has the juice with her latest iconic look on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet. All the details on her stunning ensemble below.

It's about damn time.

Lizzo has arrived at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 in New York City, donning a look that was simply made to be loved. For the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 35-year-old wore a floor length black gown adorned with pearls. (See every star on the Met Gala red carpet here.)

The "Rumors" singer's latest jaw-dropping look is a good as hell follow-up to her ensemble for last year's gala. As a refresher, the Grammy winner shined in a black form-fitting gown paired with a black-and-gold embroidered floor-length cape.

As for the ultimate accessory? While Lizzo has made it clear that she plays no games, she does, however, play the flute, as she performed with the golden instrument while posing for pics on the red carpet.

Ahead of her latest grand appearance, the "Boys" performer opened up about her fashion showcasing the most vibrant parts of her personality.

photos
Most Unforgettable Met Gala Moments of All Time

"Fashion is an extension, for sure, of my creativity," she told Teen Vogue in December. "And I think that I like having fun, but I also like being a canvas for people. And I think the more I've allowed people to just be artists, like my glam team and creative team, to be artists and me [to] just be the canvas on which they can express themselves, I think the more fashionable I've become by allowing other people to do what they do best."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Keep reading for a look all the celebs who are also doing what they do best on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet...

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jared Leto

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lizzo

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja Cat

In Oscar de la Renta

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Serena Williams

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen

In Chanel SS07 Couture

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

In Miu Miu

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

John Shearer/WireImage

Lily Collins

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse

In Fendi

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ashley Park

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kaitlyn Dever

John Shearer/WireImage

Kim Petras

In Marc Jacobs

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ashley Graham

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss

In Loewe

John Shearer/WireImage

Rachel Brosnahan

In Sergio Hudson

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Rami Malek

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Chanel FW92 Couture

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Barry Keoghan

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nicole Kidman

In Chanel

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Marion Cotillard

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Keke Palmer

In Sergio Hudson

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
Watch Live From E!: Met Gala 2023 today, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

