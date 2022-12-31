Untangling the Investigation Into the Shocking Murders of 4 Idaho College Students

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

When police showed up at the house in Moscow, Idaho, in response to a call about a roommate who wouldn't wake up, what they found was a scene straight out of a horror movie.

Two college students had been stabbed to death in bed on the second floor and two more had met the same fate one flight up.

The deceased were soon identified as Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Xana's boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20. The three young women lived there and Ethan had been spending the night.

Autopsies concluded all four deaths were homicides caused by multiple stab wounds. Authorities didn't specify who, but some of the victims were said to have defensive wounds.

Two other roommates, Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, were uninjured. They were home on the first floor, according to police, but appeared to have slept through or otherwise did not hear the attacks.