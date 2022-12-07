People's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : 2022 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

Power to the people!

After much anticipation, the 2022 People's Choice Awards are finally here and the stars are ready to celebrate another unforgettable year.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, the live award show will honor Ryan Reynolds with The People's Icon Award while Lizzo will receive The People's Champion Award.

As for Shania Twain, she will be celebrated with The 2022 Music Icon Award before hitting the PCAs stage to perform a medley of her biggest hits, including her new song "Waking Up Dreaming" off her upcoming 2023 album Queen of Me.

While some awards have already been announced, there are still plenty of categories that will be revealed in real time live. And with thousands upon thousands of votes cast, it's anyone's guess who could walk away with a special trophy inside the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Before any award is handed out, however, the stars are arriving on the red carpet with must-see fashion.