People's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Power to the people!

After much anticipation, the 2022 People's Choice Awards are finally here and the stars are ready to celebrate another unforgettable year.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, the live award show will honor Ryan Reynolds with The People's Icon Award while Lizzo will receive The People's Champion Award.

As for Shania Twain, she will be celebrated with The 2022 Music Icon Award before hitting the PCAs stage to perform a medley of her biggest hits, including her new song "Waking Up Dreaming" off her upcoming 2023 album Queen of Me. 

While some awards have already been announced, there are still plenty of categories that will be revealed in real time live. And with thousands upon thousands of votes cast, it's anyone's guess who could walk away with a special trophy inside the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. 

Before any award is handed out, however, the stars are arriving on the red carpet with must-see fashion.

Best Dressed Ever at the People's Choice Awards

Keep scrolling to see what your favorite celebrity is wearing to the 2022 People's Choice Awards. And make sure to watch the show Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Dwyane Wade

   

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Nikki Glaser

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Tinx

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Tana Mongeau

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Loren Gray

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Pretty Vee

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Brooke Schofield

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Jessica & Niecy Nash-Betts

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Caterina Scorsone

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Mayan Lopez

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Camilla Luddington

In Saint Laurent

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Axel Webber

    

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Sutton Stracke

    

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Josh Brubaker

   

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Chandra Wilson

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images
Sarah Michelle Gellar

In Oscar de la Renta

Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Mary Fitzgerald

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Q'orianka Kilcher

    

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Aidan Alexander

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Carmen Electra

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Chelsea Lazkani

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Taylor King

   

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Tefi Pessoa

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Meredith Duxbury

   

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Noveen Crumbie

