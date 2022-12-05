Shania Twain Recalls Trying to "Flatten" Her Breasts as a Teen to Avoid Stepfather's Abuse

Watch : Shania Twain Named Music Icon at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Shania Twain is getting candid about her traumatic childhood experience.

The country star revealed that she suffered sexual and physical abuse at the hands of her stepfather Jerry Twain, leading her to try and downplay her feminine features.

"I hid myself and I would flatten my boobs," Shania told The Sunday Times Dec. 4. "I would wear bras that were too small for me, and I'd wear two, play it down until there was nothing girl about me. Make it easier to go unnoticed. Because, oh my gosh, it was terrible—you didn't want to be a girl in my house."

The 57-year-old went on to explain that after her stepfather and mother Sharon Morrison died in a car accident when she was 22, she stepped in to raise her four siblings—all while coping with their death and coming to terms with the abuse she says she experienced.