Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey Reveals He DMed This White Lotus Actor After Comparisons

Harry Jowsey knows a fellow naughty little possum when he sees it.
The Too Hot to Handle star is sharing what he really thought about those comparisons between himself and Leo Woodall's cheeky White Lotus character Jack, a sexy English twenty-something who vacations with his supposed "uncle," Quinten (Tom Hollander), and seduces assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).
"I messaged that guy," he exclusively revealed to E! News at Netflix's Holiday House event at The Grove Dec. 2. "I love him, but I haven't seen it, that's issue. I don't have HBO Max. I should probably stop being poor and I should just buy it. But I was getting tagged on TikTok. Someone made a TikTok and they said, 'I can't believe they took the worst character from Too Hot To Handle and made him a character on The White Lotus.' And I was like, 'Come on, I wasn't that bad!'"
So, what exactly went down in Jowsey and Woodall's DMs? Apparently, a whole lot of love from across the pond.
"I messaged him because I'm like, 'Dude, you're killing it. Like, just if you need any like help with like social media stuff. If you need any help in this world, just let me know,'" he shared. "Obviously, it's a little bit different because he actually has a career and he's actually an actor. But he was the nicest guy on the planet. He was just such a sweetheart."
Unlike the haters, Jowsey said Woodall complimented him on his Too Hot to Handle performance, telling the social media star he was "quite funny" on the Netflix show. Now, the two have plans to meet up in London the next time Jowsey is in town—and maybe even film a White Lotus cameo or two.
"I would love to," the Aussie revealed. "If we took a photo or a TikTok or did anything together, I think people would go crazy. He is such a handsome dude, I was really flattered. Maybe he can have a long-lost brother in season three?"
