Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey Reveals He DMed This White Lotus Actor After Comparisons

Harry Jowsey knows a fellow naughty little possum when he sees it.

The Too Hot to Handle star is sharing what he really thought about those comparisons between himself and Leo Woodall's cheeky White Lotus character Jack, a sexy English twenty-something who vacations with his supposed "uncle," Quinten (Tom Hollander), and seduces assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).

"I messaged that guy," he exclusively revealed to E! News at Netflix's Holiday House event at The Grove Dec. 2. "I love him, but I haven't seen it, that's issue. I don't have HBO Max. I should probably stop being poor and I should just buy it. But I was getting tagged on TikTok. Someone made a TikTok and they said, 'I can't believe they took the worst character from Too Hot To Handle and made him a character on The White Lotus.' And I was like, 'Come on, I wasn't that bad!'"

So, what exactly went down in Jowsey and Woodall's DMs? Apparently, a whole lot of love from across the pond.