GMA3's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Temporarily Taken Off Air After Relationship Revelation

Watch : Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Taken Off GMA3 Amid Relationship Drama

Today's episode of GMA3 was missing two familiar faces: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

The co-anchors were absent from the Dec. 5 broadcast of the ABC show, just days after footage surfaced of the pair getting cozy in Upstate New York. ABC's Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos filled in for the pair during the episode, with Ramos noting in the opening of the show that Robach and Holmes had "the day off."

Prior to the Dec. 5 broadcast, multiple outlets reported that ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the decision to take Holmes and Robach off the air during an editorial call.

"While the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization," Godwin said, according to The Hollywood Reporter, citing a source who was on the call. "These decisions are not easy, they are not knee jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of is—the people here at ABC."

For now, Godwin confirmed ABC's Benitez and Ramos will fill in for Robach and Holmes, who've yet to publicly address their relationship status.