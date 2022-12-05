Will Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs' Wedding Be on TV? She Says…

Watch : The Bachelor Season 27 Teaser

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are on a new kind of journey—one to the altar.

After getting a peek at their romance on Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, fans may be hoping to tune in for their nuptials. But don't expect the Bachelor Nation stars to have the cameras rolling on their big day.

"I think right now we would probably say no to a TV wedding," Becca exclusively told E! News at her sparkling wine company BOURDON and Swirl Boutique's Fizz the Season event in California Dec. 3. "At least the vows and the ceremony I would want to keep more intimate and have that just be between us and our families. The party, if that were to be on TV, I wouldn't say no."

However, she understands why fans would want to see the special moment after years of watching her love story unfold on the long-running franchise. Viewers first met Becca on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor in 2018, where he proposed but later ended the engagement to pursue a relationship with now-wife Lauren Burnham. She then handed out the roses as the Bachelorette later that year, where she got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen before splitting in 2020.