Will Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs' Wedding Be on TV? She Says…

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are on a new kind of journey—one to the altar.
After getting a peek at their romance on Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, fans may be hoping to tune in for their nuptials. But don't expect the Bachelor Nation stars to have the cameras rolling on their big day.
"I think right now we would probably say no to a TV wedding," Becca exclusively told E! News at her sparkling wine company BOURDON and Swirl Boutique's Fizz the Season event in California Dec. 3. "At least the vows and the ceremony I would want to keep more intimate and have that just be between us and our families. The party, if that were to be on TV, I wouldn't say no."
However, she understands why fans would want to see the special moment after years of watching her love story unfold on the long-running franchise. Viewers first met Becca on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor in 2018, where he proposed but later ended the engagement to pursue a relationship with now-wife Lauren Burnham. She then handed out the roses as the Bachelorette later that year, where she got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen before splitting in 2020.
So while nothing is confirmed, Becca isn't ruling out the possibility of a televised celebration entirely.
"I understand people have been with me since the beginning," she continued. "They know me from The Bachelor, getting proposed to multiple times and not seeing that full story come together. I understand why people would want to maybe see that at some point. But if it happens, it happens. I've learned I can't say no to anything because when I say no, it always ends up happening."
The reality star later added, "If it can be done tastefully and respectfully and true to who we are, maybe. I'm not saying yes. I'm not saying no."
After getting engaged earlier this year—Becca proposed to Thomas in May 2022 and he followed suit and popped the question in October—the couple is well into their planning but still need to finalize some major details, including date and venue.
"We initially wanted to do it around my dad's birthday just because it has such a special date," Becca said in terms of honoring her late father. "We're hoping October, but we want to keep it very small, very intimate so it would just be immediate family. We might elope. We would love to do it in Ojai, which is such a special place to us. But then we're thinking maybe in January of 2024, we have a big party like '20s-Gatsby-champagne-towers theme where it's more of just a celebration."
One thing is for sure: the Bachelor Happy Hour co-host said the wedding "will not be traditional by any means" and that she wants everyone to have a blast.
"We're going to have food trucks and games and a live swing band there," she added. "Most of my family and friends will be traveling through Minnesota so I want it to be more of an experience for them where they can celebrate all weekend and not just four hours of a ceremony and a sit-down meal. I just want everyone to mingle and have a good time. That's what we're aiming for. I say that now, but we don't have anything set."