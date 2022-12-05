Why Harry Jowsey Is Vowing to Stay Single for the Next 3 Years

A relationship is more than Harry Jowsey can handle at the moment.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Too Hot to Handle season one alum reflected on how his outlook for finding love has changed since his time on the Netflix reality series and why involves going it solo for the time being.
When asked whether there was a new lady in his life at the Holiday House at Netflix at The Grove event on Dec. 2, Harry replied, "No I'm staying single until I'm 28."
After appearing on season one of Too Hot to Handle in 2020, Harry had an on and off relationship with his co-star Francesca Farago. He was last linked to the Netflix show's season three star, Georgia Hassarati.
The reality TV star went on to explain how his previous relationships have led him to the decision to prioritize his mental health.
"Yeah, officially staying single. I'm just, I'm not having much luck," he admitted. "And I started therapy after this last breakup. I think that I just need to focus on myself a little bit because this last breakups have possibly been the hardest thing I've ever been through."
Harry added, "It just hasn't hasn't been good for me mentally and emotionally."
The Dating Harry Jowsey podcast founder went on to clarify that he holds no animosity towards his exes.
"I've just been trying to focus on myself but no bad feelings towards my ex," he said. "It's just just when you picture your entire life with someone, and then you hear everything you want to hear and then kind of gets ripped away from you, it really sucks."
As for why 28 feels like a good age to start looking for love again, he noted, "I just think that when I first came off the show [Too Hot to Handle], I was a bit of a fuck boy."
He added that his relationship with Georgia, with whom he split earlier this fall, put his dating goals into perspective.
"After this last relationship, I realized how powerful love is and that feeling just how important is to have one person who's your best friend and someone that you can lean on and rely on," Harry continued. "Georgia is such an incredible person and it really made me go okay, like, ‘This is the most fulfilling feeling and the happiest I've ever been is in this situation.' So I want to not spend my energy out on anyone unless I'm dating to marry."
