I’m a Shopping Editor and Here’s What I’m Buying From the Sephora Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Usually, when there's a Sephora sale, it's in stages, with Beauty Insider members getting access to discounts based on their level of membership. Plus, there are different percentages off for each tier of membership. It can get a little complicated remembering when it's your turn to shop or missing out on the items you wanted to buy because you don't have access to the sale. Thankfully, Sephora's Gifts for All sale is so simple. All you need to do is add your favorite, hair care, makeup, and skincare products to your cart.

Everyone gets 20% off, regardless of your membership level. Just use the promo code GETGIFTING at checkout. Plus, you can save 30% on items from the Sephora Collection. Sephora sales don't happen often, shop these deals while you can. Not sure what to get? Here are my top picks.