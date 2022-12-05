Julia Roberts Hilariously "Frames" George Clooney in Must-See Kennedy Center Honors Dress

Watch : George Clooney & Julia Roberts Showcase Hilarious 22-Year Friendship

A picture is worth a thousand words, and Julia Roberts proved that saying to be true in honor of close friend George Clooney.

The Wonder actress, 55, showed just how much the Up in the Air actor, 61, means to her by covering her gown in framed photos of him for the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C. on Dec. 4. The dress was designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino and featured snapshots of Clooney from over the years, including from his days on E.R., his 2013 W Magazine photoshoot and more.

Although, perhaps Roberts' tribute to Clooney shouldn't come as a huge surprise to their fans. After all, the Oscar winners have starred in several films together—including Ocean's Eleven, Money Monster and most recently Ticket to Paradise—and are close friends.

"We became instant friends," Roberts recalled on an October episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! about meeting Clooney while working on Ocean's Eleven. "You know, you just meet people and sometimes you think, 'I really don't like that person. I have no reason to not like them. I don't like them, and I will never change my mind.' And then there are some people, like my GTC, who you go, 'OK, I'm going to know this person until the end of time. This is a good one.'"