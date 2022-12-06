This CeraVe Retinol Serum Has 24,000+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With the seemingly infinite amount of skincare products available in the market nowadays, from serums to moisturizers to facial masks (oh, my!), it can be hard to know where to even begin to look for the right products for your skin. Even if a particular product seems like a perfect fit on paper, you can never really know until you test it out and go through extensive trial and error to see whether it's a good match for your skin.
The best bet is doing as much research as you can to find products that are reliable— that is, they contain clean and safe ingredients and have a proven track record with many happy customers. After all, there's a reason cult-favorite beauty products, like Givenchy's black magic lipstick or StriVectin's tightening neck cream, have been able to gain such large followings in the beauty community.
We'd like to add another amazing beauty product to your radar that deserves to be called a cult-fave: the CeraVe resurfacing retinol serum. Whether this is your first time learning about the product or you've already seen this product multiple times on TikTok, this serum is sure to be your skin's new best friend.
The key ingredients include encapsulated retinol, licorice root extract, niacinamide and ceramides, all of which come together to create a gentle yet effective formula that helps smooth your skin's texture and minimize the appearance of post-acne marks and pores. The serum can be incorporated into your day and/or night skincare routine, and it's also fragrance-free, paraben-free and non-comedogenic.
With over 24,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, this product has proven its effectiveness time and time again— not to mention, it's currently on sale for over 30% off. The way we see it, it's a win-win situation for both you skin and wallet! Scroll below to see what shoppers have said about their experience with the product.
CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum
This pore-minimizing CeraVe resurfacing serum helps your skin look smoother and more even-toned by visibly reducing the appearance of post-acne marks, according to the brand. The serum's formula includes encapsulated retinol to help resurface your skin and licorice root extract to help brighten your skin's appearance. Not to mention, it's also non-comedogenic, which is a must with skincare products.
One shopper wrote, "My skin has never felt this soft, and even though I've only been using it for about a month, and still have enlarged pores, bumps, some pimples and hyperpigmentation, I can feel and see the difference. Some of the area in which my pores are enlarged already have patches of considerably minimized pores, so I know it's working!"
Another shopper shared similar sentiments, noting the considerable improvement in their facial complexion after using different products throughout the years. They wrote, "CeraVe retinol serum is exactly what I have been searching for for years, absolutely surprises me that it works so well. I have noticed my complexion initially worsened as old cystic acne rose to the surface and then healed. Afterwards, my acne and overall complexion is considerably improved, my pores are smaller and exfoliation is much better. I have been having severe skin issues for the past year due to stress and even the prescriptions couldn't do what this has done. I'm definitely going to purchase again."
One Amazon review called this product "a miracle worker," writing, "After reading the reviews on this product it really sounded too good to be true. I don't have acne scars or dark spots like the product says it's supposed to help, but I do have larger pores. Some of the comments left by others said it can shrink pores so I decided to give it a try. LITERAL MIRACLE WORKER. My pores had shrunk in size by day three. Heads up, keep using the product for at least two weeks. You'll have a little breakout as the impurities leave your skin, but after a week this is done and your skin is left better than before. 100% would recommend."
According to another shopper who emphasized the product's effectiveness on treating pimples and blackheads, "I use this after moisturizer cuz I have sensitive skin. This works amazing, my face is a lot well controlled having to use it for a month now. I'd recommend testing it on you neck or use a small amount at first if you have sensitive skin like I do.'
Another shopper said the CeraVe serum cleared their skin after struggling with hormonal acne, writing, "Ive been using this product for about six months now. I was dealing with hormonal acne and the post acne marks were really bad. When i started using it my skin got worse, but i read it is normal. My skin started to look better after a few weeks, the marks have faded and i dont get acne as much anymore. Just make sure to put a good moisturizer on top of it and always use sun protection."
To sum it all up, one reviewer wrote that they swear by this product, stating, "I used to have horrible acne scars and I started using this and it changed my life."
