This CeraVe Retinol Serum Has 24,000+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

With the seemingly infinite amount of skincare products available in the market nowadays, from serums to moisturizers to facial masks (oh, my!), it can be hard to know where to even begin to look for the right products for your skin. Even if a particular product seems like a perfect fit on paper, you can never really know until you test it out and go through extensive trial and error to see whether it's a good match for your skin.

The best bet is doing as much research as you can to find products that are reliable— that is, they contain clean and safe ingredients and have a proven track record with many happy customers. After all, there's a reason cult-favorite beauty products, like Givenchy's black magic lipstick or StriVectin's tightening neck cream, have been able to gain such large followings in the beauty community.

We'd like to add another amazing beauty product to your radar that deserves to be called a cult-fave: the CeraVe resurfacing retinol serum. Whether this is your first time learning about the product or you've already seen this product multiple times on TikTok, this serum is sure to be your skin's new best friend.

The key ingredients include encapsulated retinol, licorice root extract, niacinamide and ceramides, all of which come together to create a gentle yet effective formula that helps smooth your skin's texture and minimize the appearance of post-acne marks and pores. The serum can be incorporated into your day and/or night skincare routine, and it's also fragrance-free, paraben-free and non-comedogenic.

With over 24,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, this product has proven its effectiveness time and time again— not to mention, it's currently on sale for over 30% off. The way we see it, it's a win-win situation for both you skin and wallet! Scroll below to see what shoppers have said about their experience with the product.