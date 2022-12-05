Cynthia Rowley's Amazon The Drop Collection Has All the Colorful Pieces Your Winter Wardrobe Needs

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Get in, besties! Launch day is here and we're going shopping.

Cynthia Rowley's anticipated exclusive collection described as "girly-meets-sporty" clothing is now available on Amazon's The Drop for a limited time. The collection has nine pieces with looks that are all under $70 and ranging from sizes XXS to 5X. It has all the playful, colorful looks you need to make your winter wardrobe all the more exciting.

"This collection is filled with street to sleep, cozy to cocktails, pretty pieces to dress up or just chill out in," Cynthia Rowley shares. "They're mixable, packable and pure fun!"

To celebrate the launch, Cynthia Rowley's daughter, influencer and Bachelor Nation star, Kit Keenan, is modeling the collection on social media for some inspo on how to style all the versatile, chic pieces.

Read on to shop the launch for yourself— we know you want to!