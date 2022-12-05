Cynthia Rowley's Amazon The Drop Collection Has All the Colorful Pieces Your Winter Wardrobe Needs

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Get in, besties! Launch day is here and we're going shopping.
Cynthia Rowley's anticipated exclusive collection described as "girly-meets-sporty" clothing is now available on Amazon's The Drop for a limited time. The collection has nine pieces with looks that are all under $70 and ranging from sizes XXS to 5X. It has all the playful, colorful looks you need to make your winter wardrobe all the more exciting.
"This collection is filled with street to sleep, cozy to cocktails, pretty pieces to dress up or just chill out in," Cynthia Rowley shares. "They're mixable, packable and pure fun!"
To celebrate the launch, Cynthia Rowley's daughter, influencer and Bachelor Nation star, Kit Keenan, is modeling the collection on social media for some inspo on how to style all the versatile, chic pieces.
Read on to shop the launch for yourself— we know you want to!
Cynthia Rowley x The Drop Women's Black Multi Floral Silky Lounge Pant
These silky lounge pants are the perfect outfit to throw on for brunch, evening outings and more. Pair it with the matching floral top, an oversized black longline coat and some heels for a chic look that will turn so many heads.
Cynthia Rowley x The Drop Women's Black Cozy Fleece Sporty Mini Dress
This black sweater dress is perfect for the winter. Pair it with sheer tights, heeled boots and some fluffy outerwear for a look that will take you everywhere in style.
Cynthia Rowley x The Drop Women's Green/Black Diagonal Stripe Jersey Dress
Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this striped dress that would look super cute paired with some kitten heels and a coat. It's the perfect office look in our books!
Cynthia Rowley x The Drop Women's Black Off Shoulder Mesh Mini Dress
This black mesh baby doll style dress is just what your holiday party wardrobe was missing. Pair the look with some metallic heels and a glimmering clutch for a totally glam evening look.
Cynthia Rowley x The Drop Women's Black Multi Floral Silky Slip Dress
A little black dress is obviously a wardrobe must-have, but you should also have a versatile dress with a pop of color in your closet. This multicolored slip dress is such a trendy piece that will become a go-to in your wardrobe.
Cynthia Rowley x The Drop Women's Ivory Cozy Fleece Sporty Mini Dress
What's better than a dress with pockets? A sweater dress with pockets! This white sweater dress is so casual and cozy. It'll become on of your favorite winter pieces.
Cynthia Rowley x The Drop Women's Green/Black Diagonal Stripe Jersey Tee
This Cynthia Rowley collection is all about pops of color, like this green and black stripe jersey tee. Pair with the mesh high-low mini skirt for a sporty chic vibe.
