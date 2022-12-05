Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Relationship Advice One Year After Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal

Watch : Khloe Kardashian YELLS "Liar!" to Tristan at The Kardashians Premiere

The queen of the cryptic posts strikes again.

Khloe Kardashian recently dished out some sound relationship advice on her Instagram Stories. On Dec. 3, the 38-year-old shared a quote that read, "Advice of the day: You can't make someone love you by giving them more of what they don't already appreciate."

While Khloe didn't elaborate on who inspired the message, the post comes almost exactly one year since it was revealed that her ex Tristan Thompson fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the model filed a paternity lawsuit claiming to have gotten pregnant following an alleged sexual encounter on the NBA star on his 30th birthday in March 2021. At the time, Tristin and Khloe were secretly engaged, E! News confirms.

Marlee welcomed son Theo Thompson in December 2021. One month later, Tristan was confirmed to be Theo's father and apologized to Khloe on social media for the "heartache and humiliation" he caused her.