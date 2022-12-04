Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Mourn The Loss Of Their Beloved Dog Carl

The hardest goodbye.
Two months after tying the knot, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are mourning the loss of their beloved dog Carl. The Bachelor Nation star, who had the bloodhound before meeting his wife, shared the sad news on his Instagram, calling the late pup "a true gentle giant."
"Trying to type this through tears, but it's with a heavy heart I must tell you that @carlthebloodhound has gone to doggy heaven, Wells wrote on Dec. 3, along with a carousel of photos. "Carl, you were such a good guy. You were sweet, noisy, protective, and slobbery, and boy did you give the best hugs! You were the best boy I've ever known. I hope you thought I was a good dad."
He continued, "We've been through so much and I there's no way I would be here without you. I hope you visit me all the time in my dreams to play tug of war. My jogs will never be the same but I'll make sure to stop by the trees where the squirrels are in case you're still running with me. You'll always be my big ole hounder. I love you."
Sarah also paid tribute to Carl—who had his own Instagram account with over 33,000 followers—by sharing several adorable pics of herself and the hound.
"You were our protector, our best hug giver, and the light of our lives," she wrote on her Instagram account. "Thank you for being the greatest friend anyone could ask for. I'll love you forever. You'll always be my best big boy, dad's best friend, and Boo's first love. We'll cuddle in our sleep."
In the comments, Wells sweetly wrote, "He loved you most. And that made me happy."
The couple started dating in 2017 and moved in together nearly one year later. With Wells having Carl and Sarah already a dog mom to her chocolate lab Boo, the pets made up a new blended family.
"There's a little bit of, like, a power struggle with Boo and Carl, ‘cause they're both big dogs," the Modern Family star admitted to Us Weekly in 2018. "But, like, Boo is more of a predominantly alpha personality, whereas Carl's just an alpha-size dog. But they're having so much fun playing and it's really amazing to see Boo finally get to play with a dog his size."
After getting engaged in 2019, Sarah, 31, and Wells, 38, finally got married in August after being forced to reschedule their wedding several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, their beloved pups didn't score invites to the nuptials.
"Whenever I have fittings for events with like really long dresses and stuff, she likes to lay down on them," Sarah told TODAY of Boo ahead of the ceremony. "I just think it'd be way too many people. It breaks my heart that they won't be there. But you know, it is what it is."
Last summer, Sarah was ready to expand their doggie pack. However, her husband was more reluctant.
"He thinks that two dogs are enough," the Love Island USA host revealed in August. "I don't believe that to be true."