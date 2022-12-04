Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Mourn The Loss Of Their Beloved Dog Carl

Watch : Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Are Married

The hardest goodbye.

Two months after tying the knot, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are mourning the loss of their beloved dog Carl. The Bachelor Nation star, who had the bloodhound before meeting his wife, shared the sad news on his Instagram, calling the late pup "a true gentle giant."

"Trying to type this through tears, but it's with a heavy heart I must tell you that @carlthebloodhound has gone to doggy heaven, Wells wrote on Dec. 3, along with a carousel of photos. "Carl, you were such a good guy. You were sweet, noisy, protective, and slobbery, and boy did you give the best hugs! You were the best boy I've ever known. I hope you thought I was a good dad."

He continued, "We've been through so much and I there's no way I would be here without you. I hope you visit me all the time in my dreams to play tug of war. My jogs will never be the same but I'll make sure to stop by the trees where the squirrels are in case you're still running with me. You'll always be my big ole hounder. I love you."