Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Show PDA at Art Basel Party in Miami

Parents' night out!

On Dec. 2, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted showing some PDA during a trip to Miami. The two, parents of daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and a 10-month-old baby boy, were photographed hugging and talking at Wayne and Cynthia Boich's Art Basel 2022 Party in Miami Beach. Kylie also shared a glass of what appeared to be white wine with Travis.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a black leather jacket over a black cut-out mini dress, paired with strappy sandals and sunglasses. Travis sported a black and red T-shirt, gray baseball cap bearing the words, "Please Give Me Space," and diamond necklaces and bracelets. He performed at the bash, as did fellow rapper 50 Cent.

The party also attended by Kylie's sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, and Serena Williams and Hailey Bieber.

The event took place four days after Kylie shared new photos of her and Travis' baby boy on Instagram, giving fans the closest glimpse yet at the child, whose name remains under wraps. His face is not shown in the pics, which include shots of Kylie holding him and walking with him in a garden.