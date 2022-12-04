Enter to Win

E! Insider's 20 Days of Giftmas Giveaways Are Here

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Show PDA at Art Basel Party in Miami

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who share two children, were spotted looking cozy at a star-studded bash held during Art Basel Miami event, where the rapper performed.

By Corinne Heller Dec 04, 2022 10:41 PMTags
KardashiansKylie JennerCouplesTravis Scott
Watch: Kylie Jenner DENIES Using Her Kids for Balenciaga Cover-Up

Parents' night out!

On Dec. 2, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted showing some PDA during a trip to Miami. The two, parents of daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and a 10-month-old baby boy, were photographed hugging and talking at Wayne and Cynthia Boich's Art Basel 2022 Party in Miami Beach. Kylie also shared a glass of what appeared to be white wine with Travis.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a black leather jacket over a black cut-out mini dress, paired with strappy sandals and sunglasses. Travis sported a black and red T-shirt, gray baseball cap bearing the words, "Please Give Me Space," and diamond necklaces and bracelets. He performed at the bash, as did fellow rapper 50 Cent.

The party also attended by Kylie's sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, and Serena Williams and Hailey Bieber.

The event took place four days after Kylie shared new photos of her and Travis' baby boy on Instagram, giving fans the closest glimpse yet at the child, whose name remains under wraps. His face is not shown in the pics, which include shots of Kylie holding him and walking with him in a garden.

photos
Meet Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Boy

In October, Kylie shared photos of the family in their Halloween costumes—with herself, Travis, Stormi and her little brother all dressed up as angels. The Kardashians star wrote, "Stormi said lets be angels."

See photos of Kylie, Travis, Kim and Khloe at the Art Basel party below:

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

The two share an intimate moment at Wayne and Cynthia Boich's Art Basel 2022 Party in Miami.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

The rapper sips from the makeup mogul's glass.

Mega Agency
Kylie Jenner

The Kylie Cosmetics founder appears at Art Basel Miami 2022.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for W Magazine
Sara Monves, Kim Kardashian & Karlie Kloss

The editor-in-chief of W magazine appears with the SKIMS founder and the supermodel at the outlet and Burberry's Art Basel party.

World Red Eye
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban & David Grutman

The four pose for a pic at the GOODLES Mac and Cheese Art Basel Brunch at Swan in Miami.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams & Amber Ridinger McLaughlin

The sisters appear with the tennis legend and another friend.

Trending Stories

1

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal

2

Violet Affleck Is So Grown Up During Rare White House Appearance

3
Exclusive

Anna Delvey Tells All: Life After Prison, Inventing Anna & More

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal

2

Violet Affleck Is So Grown Up During Rare White House Appearance

3
Exclusive

Anna Delvey Tells All: Life After Prison, Inventing Anna & More

4

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Show PDA at Art Basel Party in Miami

5

Your First Look at Heather & Tarek El Moussa's New HGTV Show