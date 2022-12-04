Watch Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Reunite in SNL Sketch With Keke Palmer

Live from New York, it's another epic Kenan & Kel reunion!
Kel Mitchell made a cameo on Saturday Night Live Dec. 3, marking his first time on the NBC series. He appeared in a sketch with cast member Kenan Thompson, his former co-star on the hit Nickelodeon comedy, and guest host Keke Palmer.
In the skit, the three act in and offer a behind-the-scenes commentary about a mock Kenan & Kel reboot, a drama series titled Kenan & Kelly, which also incorporates the actress' pregnancy. Keke had confirmed rumors she is expecting her first child with a bare baby bump reveal during her SNL monologue.
In the Kenan & Kelly sketch, Kel makes a dramatic entrance and an equally dramatic exit. "The show is not good," Kenan deadpans in a confessional, before adding jokingly, "But Jordan Peele called us."
Kel adds, "He wants us to do a sequel to Nope."
Watch Kenan and Kel reunite on SNL below:
Kenan and Kel, both 44, starred together on Kenan & Kel for four years until the series ended in 2000. They last appeared onscreen together at the 2022 Emmy Awards just this past September. Kenan, who hosted the ceremony, performed in a short sketch in which Kel was revealed to be a guest at one of the event's bars, with Kumail Nanjiani as the bartender.
In 2015, Kenan and Kel reunited to co-star in a "Good Burger" sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In 2018, they competed against each other on a revival of the classic Nickelodeon game show Double Dare. The two later became co-executive producers of a 2019 reboot of All That, the '0s Nickelodeon sketch comedy series that made them famous.
While Kel has never appeared on SNL before his recent onscreen reunion with Kenan, the actor actually auditioned for the show in 2003, the same year his former co-star tried out for the series and was chosen to join the cast.
"I think it's hilarious now thinking about it, but now doing standup and being good at it now, i realize now what I did was not good," Kel said in a 2015 Reddit iAMA session about his SNL audition. "But basically I did this joke about DMX - if DMX was in TOY STORY. It was so bad, it was good, to me."
He continued, "And I remember Tina Fey was there, and I remember afterwards she was like 'Good job!' but I think it was a little too crazy for SNL."
Kel said he also performed a Michael Jackson parody during his audition. "I did a song about Michael Jackson if he was allergic to trees, hahahaha!" he wrote. "I starting dancing, I think my energy was so crazy, I did like a moonwalk move and actually stepped on one of the tables right in front of the stage, and flipped the table with someone's drink on it over, it was a MESS! It was SO funny."
Kel added, "But I wasn't upset about it. I was in a good class of guys who went for SNL and didn't get it." He also said, "So I'll be a guest on the show."
In an April 2022 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Kel recalled how Kenan got callbacks after he did not. "He went through, I wanna say, four or five more auditions before he actually got in," he said, adding, "And I love Kenan. I love watching him on there."
Kel continued, "We talk all the time. It's more about us being dads now and talking about the kids and things like that."
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
