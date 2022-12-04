Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal.
On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Darius, brother of Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson, and Keke went Instagram official last year but have largely kept their relationship private.
Also on Dec. 3, he reshared a selfie the mom-to-be had posted on her own Instagram Story, showing the two backstage at SNL with the rest of her entourage. In addition, Darius reposted a clip of Keke recording a phone video message, originally shared by DomiNque Perry, another Insecure star, who shares a daughter with Sarunas. The latter actress also posted a photo of herself kissing Keke's baby bump.
"Secrets outttt! Zen has another blood cousin on the way!" she wrote. "Super congrats to you sis on this winning night, welcome to the mommyclub and @dvulton you guys are going to do great! Love you much @keke."
Keke commented, "I love you!!!" and DomiNque responded, "@keke I love you ten times MORE! So happy to get to experience this moment with you. Issa family now."
Darius liked the post.
Following months of pregnancy rumors, Keke, 29, confirmed the reports during her SNL monologue. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,'" she said, "and I wanna set the record straight—I am!"
The actress then opened her long jacket to reveal her bare baby bump. Her cousin shared an Instagram video of the moment, as seen from her VIP seat in Studio 8H.
Keke continued during her monologue, "I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on. But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."