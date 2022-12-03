Noodle the TikTok "Bones or No Bones" Dog Dies at 14

Watch : 2022 National Dog Show: Meet This Year's BEST IN SHOW

All dogs go to heaven.

Noodle, the geriatric pug who shot to social media stardom for his beloved "bones or no bones" ritual, has died at the age of 14, according to his owner, Jonathan Graziano.

In a tearful update posted to his TikTok and Instagram on Dec. 3, Jonathan shared that the pup passed away the day before, calling the loss "incredibly difficult."

"It's a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive," he said in the video. "Although this is very sad, I wanted to let you know and I wanted to encourage you to celebrate him while we're navigating this sadness."

Jonathan shared that Noodle—who he adopted seven years ago—died at home in his owner's arms. Despite the heartbreak, Jonathan thanked their fans for their love and support, noting that the pug "made millions of people happy."

"He lived 14 and a half years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can," he said. "What a run. Thank you for loving him, thank you for embracing us."