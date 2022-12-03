Nick Cannon Hospitalized for Pneumonia

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 11

Nick Cannon is sharing an update from his hospital bed.

The Masked Singer host explained that he's getting medical care after coming down with pneumonia.

"Okay, so I guess I'm not Superman," he wrote on Instagram Dec. 2. "I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won't be able to take care of everyone else."

Nick let fans know there's no need to send "well wishes or prayers," as "it's just pneumonia, nothing I can't handle."

"Don't trip," the 42-year-old said, noting he only needs "some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever."

Nick went on to share that he became sick just a day after performing in New York for Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out Live.

"Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I'm all alone in a tiny hospital room," he wrote in his post. "Life is definitely a rollercoaster!"