You’ll Flip Over Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa's Glam Date Night at the 2022 People's Choice Awards

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa are in the market for a romantic red carpet date night.

The couple arrived at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6 in glamorous attires. Tarek sported a navy blue blazer with black satin details. And as for Heather, the Selling Sunset star donned a sheer, mesh gown adorned with crystals by David Koma. Heather's totally see-through dress was paired with black undergarments that put her baby bump on full display. (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the People's Choice Awards winners here.)

It's a rather exciting night for the pair, as Selling Sunset is up for The Reality Show of 2022 Award, meaning that Heather and Tarek might just be bringing home a new trophy. While Heather has been a cast member on the reality series since season one, Tarek joined her on the show starting in season four. And in the latest fifth season of Selling Sunset, Tarek and Heather's wedding day was captured for the cameras.