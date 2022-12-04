Cute & Cozy Travel Essentials to Pack for Every Winter Trip This Holiday Season

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're traveling this winter, chances are you're starting to get super excited over your itinerary, all the amazing cuisine you're going to try and all the holiday adventures you have planned— as you should!
With the travel excitement comes a little bit of stress if you don't know where to get started on winter fashion, beauty and other travel essentials. If that sounds like you, you've come to the right place! Keep scrolling and let this guide of the cutest and coziest holiday must-have products reduce some of your winter travel-related stress.
AE Popover Puffer Jacket
Winter travel calls for puffer jackets that are easy to roll up and pack in your suitcase or carry-on. This puffer from American Eagle comes in dark green, lilac and white, and would be a perfect layering piece for all your holiday adventures planned ahead.
Polson Beanie
A winter hat that keeps you warm and stylish is a travel essential, especially one that's so wearable and versatile. This fuzzy black-and-white checkered beanie from Herschel is a cute and functional accessory to add some much-needed warmth to any outfit.
Laneige Hydrate and Snooze Set
Don't neglect your skincare routine during your holiday travels. If you need a travel size set of skincare that will keep your lips and skin hydrated, snag this Laneige Hydrate and Snooze Set that comes with the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, Water Sleeping Mask and Lip Sleeping Mask,
2 Pairs Women's Winter Touchscreen Gloves
Gloves are an obvious must-have for winter traveling, and it's always a plus if they're touchscreen friendly so that you can update your social media on your trips without having to remove your gloves. Get this pair of two from Amazon for $14.
UGG Neumel Heritage
Every holiday trip requires a pair of comfy and cozy boots that you can wear all day, every day. These platform UGG Neumel Heritage mini boots are great for cold weather, easy to pack in your luggage and will look so trendy with all your winter outfits.
CeraVe Travel Size Toiletries Skin Care Set
Another great travel size skincare set is this CeraVe skin care kit with all the essentials for hydrated skin through the winter. It comes with the fragrance free CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, Lotion, Foaming Face Wash and Hydrating Face Wash.
BAGAIL 8 Set Packing Cubes Luggage Packing Organizers for Travel Accessories
Packing cubes are so beneficial, especially if you're planning on traveling by plane. This eight-pack set of luggage organizers are great for storing all your toiletries, accessories and clothing without your suitcase becoming a disorganized mess.
ANRABESS Women's Long Sleeve 1/4 Zipper Collar Drop Shoulder Oversized Slouchy Sweatshirt
When you don't know what to wear to the airport for a comfy, cute look, an oversized sweatshirt and a pair of yoga pants or joggers is the way to go, especially for the winter. Snag this slouchy sweater for a warm and stylish work you can wear from the airport to your holiday adventures.
Womens Wool Socks, 5 Pairs
Wool socks are essential for winter travel! If you want to walk around without worrying about freezing your toes off, these wool socks from Amazon are the perfect thick and comfy pair for just $14 for a pack of five socks.
WEERTI Thermal Underwear for Women Long Johns Women with Fleece Lined
If you have skiing, snowboarding or any other activities involving cold weather and snow somewhere in your holiday travel itinerary, you're going to need thermal base layers for your outfits so you don't end up freezing. These fleece-lined thermal base layers can be worn under anything, and will keep you super toasty.
European Travel Plug Adapter, International Power Outlets
Going to Europe this winter? Lucky you. You'll also need a travel plug adapter for your gadgets, and luckily, Amazon has this one on sale for just $13.
Ambrose Oversized Fringe Hem Scarf
This oversized fringe hem scarf from Love, Bonito is such a perfect travel accessory for the holidays. It's so cute and can be worn with anything, plus it will keep you so toasty.
Dr. Martens Women's 2976 Leonore Chelsea Boot
These Dr. Marten boots are so cute. Plus, they are lined with warm faux fur, which makes them a winter travel essential. These boots are easy to dress up and down, so you know they'll come in handle for all your holiday travel adventures.