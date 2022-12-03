Enter to Win

See Kim Kardashian Hit Miami With Karlie Kloss and Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian hit up a party in Miami two days after finalizing her divorce from Kanye West. See photos of her with Karlie Kloss and Khloe Kardashian during Art Basel celebrations.

By Lindsay Weinberg Dec 03, 2022 1:44 AM
Party PicsKim KardashianKardashiansModelsCelebritiesKarlie KlossMiamiKhloe Kardashian
Kim Kardashian is in Miami mode. 

The Kardashians star stepped out in the Magic City on Dec. 1—two days after her divorce from Kanye West was finalized—for a night out on the town during Art Basel 2022.

Kim joined sister Khloe Kardashian at W Magazine and Burberry's Art Basel party, where she posed for a pic with model Karlie Kloss and the magazine's editor Sara Moonves

The SKIMS founder rocked a bandeau top and superhero-esque trousers, pairing her look with edgy chunky boots and dark sunglasses. She also made a big change to her style by swapping her platinum blonde hair for honey-colored locks, which resembled Khloe's signature 'do. Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, dubbed the new tresses in an Instagram post: "Honey 4 Miami."

Khloe, meanwhile, donned a sleek black bodysuit with a zip front, which hugged all her curves.

As for Karlie, who welcomed son Levi with Joshua Kushner last year, she kept it comfy in a white tank top with flared Burberry trousers as she snapped pics with Kim and Serena Williams at the artsy event.

The next day, Kim and Khloe were out and about once again, as they were photographed heading to the Miami Convention Center in street style ensembles on Dec. 2.

Keep reading to see their looks and more stars at Art Basel 2022.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for W Magazine
Sara Moonves, Kim Kardashian and Karlie Kloss

Kim posed with the magazine editor and the model at the Burberry and W Magazine party on Dec. 1. 

BackGrid/MEGA
Khloe Kardashian

The Good American founder rocked an all-black ensemble during a nighttime outing in Miami.

BackGrid/MEGA
Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star paired her leather bandeau with thigh-high boots while out in Miami.

Tomas Herold / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian

Kim and Khloe headed to the Miami Convention Center on Dec. 2 during Art Basel festivities. 

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
Hailey Bieber

The model attended the Tiffany & Co. event in a sexy LBD.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Saint Laurent
Zoë Kravitz

The Batman star wore a classic all-black look while attending the Saint Laurent Art Basel Miami Beach Party.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
Lori Harvey

The model was seen striking a pose at an event for Tiffany & Co. 

@chefjeremyford
Rihanna

The "Life Me Up" singer opted for an all-white ensemble while out and about in Miami.

BACKGRID
Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire

The two actors were spotted at a party thrown at Art Basel Soho beach house in Miami Beach.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Saint Laurent
Rauw Alejandro

The "Party" musician was front and center for the Saint Laurent Art Basel Miami Beach Party.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Saint Laurent
Laura Harrier

Laura glowed from head to toe as she attended the Saint Laurent Art Basel Miami Beach Party.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Hublot
Kendrick Sampson

The Insecure alum attended the Hublot Loves Football Miami Art Basel event at W South Beach.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Saint Laurent
Evan Mock

The Gossip Girl star is seen rocking chic attire for the Saint Laurent Art Basel Miami Beach Party.

Rob Kim/Getty Images for W Magazine
Dixie D'Amelio

The D'Amelio Show star was photographed attending the W Magazine and Burberry's Art Basel Celebration on Dec. 01.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN
Chance the Rapper

The "No Problem" artist was seen arriving at E11EVEN Miami on Dec. 1.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
J Balvin, Hailey Bieber

The musician and model were both in attendance at the Tiffany & Co. party in Miami.

Floyd Mayweather

The boxing legend was photographed at Art Miami and CONTEXT Art Miami.

Jon Bon Jovi

The music legend Jon Bon Jovi stopped by the VIP Preview of Art Miami and CONTEXT Art Miami.

World Red Eye
Devon Windsor

The designer attends the Route Presents: Top Tracked exhibit hosted at The Miami Beach Edition Hotel. 

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
Anthony Ramos

The In the Heights star joins Ruinart to celebrate the Ruinart Beach Art Lounge in collaboration with artist Jeppe Hein. 

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Audemars Piguet
John Mayer & Serena Williams

The singer and tennis champ kicked off festivities at Audemars Piguet Starwheel's event at Art Basel 2022 on Nov. 30.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Each x Other
Bella Thorne

The actress attended Clarins & Each X Other's Art Basel celebration at Gitano, a modern Mexican restaurant, on Nov. 30 in a black dress and green knee-high boots.

Lynne Sladky/AP/Shutterstock
Pharrell Williams

Pharrell posed with a piece by artist Kehinde Wiley at Art Basel Miami Beach.

Chris Allmeid
Alec Monopoly and FoodGod Jonathan Cheban

The duo smiled while celebrating the Vintage Frames Company's flagship store opening in Miami on Nov. 30.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for CORE
Garcelle Beauvais

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stunned in a green suit at an event benefitting CORE's Vital Disaster Relief Efforts at Soho Beach House.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for CORE
Jared Leto

Jared Leto was at the same CORE Miami event on Nov. 30, rocking a white lacy shirt and crossbody. 

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for CORE
Wyclef Jean

The rapper performed onstage during the charity event in Miami.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for CORE
Karolina Kurkova

The former Victoria's Secret Angel stepped out for the CORE Miami party in a chic matching skirt suit.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for CORE
Diplo

Diplo posed with shades, a white tee and graphic trousers at Soho Beach House.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for CORE
Nyle DiMarco

Nyle DiMarco attended the CORE Miami event with a relaxed look.

