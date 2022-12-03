Enter to Win

You Can Still Shop Peter Thomas Roth's 60% Off Cyber Week Sale: Get $120 Skincare for $35 & More

Use this special code to unlock amazing deals on the best skincare from Peter Thomas Roth for a limited time.

ecomm: peter thomas roth salePeter Thomas Roth

According to Peter Thomas Roth, the Cyber Week sales are not over yet. We love to hear it!

For one more day, you can use code 'CYBER2022' to unlock some seriously crazy deals for up to 60% off on some of best clinical skincare out there. Your skin will seriously thank you! It's also a great opportunity to get to gift shopping for the skincare or beauty buff in your life— were sure Peter Thomas Roth is one of their favorites, anyways. 

Keep scrolling for some of our favorite skincare finds from the Peter Thomas Roth limited time sale that will leave your skin glowing like never before.

Mega-Rich Intensive Anti-Aging Creme - Super Size

Um, a $120 miracle anti-aging cream on sale for $35? Don't mind if we do. This Mega-Rich Intensive Anti-Aging Creme really does it all by reducing dullness, dryness, uneven texture and loss of firmness. You can apply it daily to your face and neck, and don't forget to use a sunscreen with it!

$120
$35
Peter Thomas Roth

Un-Wrinkle Peel Pads

These Un-Wrinkle Peel Pads combine Glycolic, Salicylic and Lactic Acids and Amino Acids with botanical extracts and antioxidants to give you clear and radiant skin by reducing the look of wrinkles and fine lines. It's like having a professional face peel in a jar, and it's currently on sale!

$45
$28
Peter Thomas Roth

Cucumber Gel Mask

This gentle cucumber gel mask is perfect if you're looking to combat dryness and redness. It uses botanical extracts from cucumber, papaya, chamomile, aloe vera and more, and works well on dry, normal and sensitive skin types. You can use this product twice or three times per week by leaving the mask on clean skin for 10 minutes, then follow by rinsing it with water. Pro tip: you can refrigerate the gel for an even cooler mask experience.

$55
$39
Peter Thomas Roth

Un-Wrinkle Turbo Face Serum

Suitable for all skin types, this Un-Wrinkle Turbo Face Serum helps decrease the appearance of those fine lines and wrinkles that seemingly won't budge and give you a natural glow. You can apply it twice daily to a clean face, either on the spots you would like to target or on the whole face.

$150
$60
Peter Thomas Roth

Water Drench Hyaluronic Liquid Gel Cloud Serum - Super Size

Hyaluronic Acid has genuinely saved my own skin, so this liquid gel cloud serum with Hyaluronic Acid is a must-have in my book if you're dealing with textured, dry skin. You can use it twice daily on your face and neck. Just wait to see how your skin will thank you!

$130
$65
Peter Thomas Roth

Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel - Super Size

This anti-aging cleanser feels so luxurious and will have your skin feeling super fresh. It's a great cleanser that dissolves makeup and emulsifies oil with Glycolic and Salicylic Acids.

$78
$47
Peter Thomas Roth

Mega-Size Irish Moor Mud Mask

Is your skin feeling super dry and decongested this winter? We feel that. You need this Irish Moor Mud Mask that will change your skin for the better, especially during the chillier days! It draws out dirt from your skin and infuses it with moisture, vitamins, essential minerals and anti-oxidant benefits. 

$65
$30
Peter Thomas Roth

