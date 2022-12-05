DAHMER Reaches a Streaming Milestone Held Only by Squid Game & Stranger Things

The story of a stone cold killer has turned into a red hot smash hit.
On Dec. 5, Netflix announced that DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, starring Evan Peters as the notorious murderer, crossed one billion total hours viewed on the streamer.
The true crime series from executive producers Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, released on Sept. 21, joins the first season of Squid Game and Stranger Things season four as the only shows to cross the milestone in their first 60 days of release.
In total, DAHMER spent seven weeks on the Netflix Global Top 10 chart and reached the Top 10 in 92 countries.
Unsurprisingly, Netflix has already capitalized on the fever surrounding the show. On Nov. 7, the streamer renewed the Monster anthology series for two additional installments, which will "tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society."
While its success is undeniable, DAHMER has also been a lightning rod of controversy.
Rita Isbell, whose 19-year-old brother Errol Lindsey was murdered by Dahmer in April 1991, called the series "harsh and careless" and would have liked to have been consulted ahead of time.
"I feel like Netflix should've asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn't ask me anything. They just did it," Isbell told Insider Sept. 25. "But I'm not money hungry, and that's what this show is about, Netflix trying to get paid."
Shirley Hughes, whose deaf and non-vocal son Tony Hughes was murdered by Dahmer in May 1991, took issue with how the series depicted his death, telling The Guardian Oct. 10, "It didn't happen like that."
"I don't see how they can do that," she continued. "I don't see how they can use our names and put stuff out like that out there."
When asked about the various complaints from victims' families, Murphy pushed back.
"It's something that we researched for a very long time," Murphy said at a panel promoting the show Oct. 27. "And we—over the course of the three, three and a half years when we were really writing it, working on it—we reached out to around 20 of the victims' families and friends trying to get input, trying to talk to people and not a single person responded to us in that process."
If you're one of the few who hasn't already binged it, all 10 episodes of DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are available on Netflix.