DAHMER Reaches a Streaming Milestone Held Only by Squid Game & Stranger Things

Watch : Ryan Murphy FIRES BACK at Dahmer Series Backlash

The story of a stone cold killer has turned into a red hot smash hit.

On Dec. 5, Netflix announced that DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, starring Evan Peters as the notorious murderer, crossed one billion total hours viewed on the streamer.

The true crime series from executive producers Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, released on Sept. 21, joins the first season of Squid Game and Stranger Things season four as the only shows to cross the milestone in their first 60 days of release.

In total, DAHMER spent seven weeks on the Netflix Global Top 10 chart and reached the Top 10 in 92 countries.

Unsurprisingly, Netflix has already capitalized on the fever surrounding the show. On Nov. 7, the streamer renewed the Monster anthology series for two additional installments, which will "tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society."

While its success is undeniable, DAHMER has also been a lightning rod of controversy.