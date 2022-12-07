Shania Twain Proves She’s Still the One to Capture Hearts on the 2022 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

Watch : Shania Twain Named Music Icon at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Shania Twain does impress us much!

Shania shared her advice for other artists during an exclusive red carpet interview with E! News at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6.

"Walk your own path and never be intimidated," she told E! News' Laverne Cox. "Stay strong through intimidation. I think it's this business definitely has plenty of it. And life in general has plenty of intimidation."

Shania will embrace that strength and perform a medley of songs later in the show, saying "it's a real kick ass medley, rockin' and fun and glamorous."

For the red carpet, the singer recreated her iconic leopard ensemble from her "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video, also stepping out in pink hair.

This evening, which is being hosted by Kenan Thompson at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., marks a new milestone for the highly decorated artist, as she is set to receive The Music Icon Award during the ceremony. (Find out all the People's Choice Awards winners here and see all the red carpet looks here.)