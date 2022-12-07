See What New Style Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Unveiled at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Watch : Lizzo to Receive The 2022 People's Champion Award at PCAs

Chrishell Stause brought serious glamour to the 2022 People's Choice Awards.

The Selling Sunset star, 41, slayed in a sheer gold Laquan Smith gown—expertly working one of this season's hottest trends into her look—as she walked the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6.

"We went with the classic and elegant glam look to match her sheer sparkly high neck Laquan Smith gown," Chrishell's hairstylist Bradley Leake told E! News. "I used the Hidden Crown Hair Messy Bun in a light caramel honey blonde to create this sexy and flirty 2000's inspired hairstyle."

It's been a year since Chrishell fooled us all at the 2021 People's Choice Awards by debuting long, brunette locks that turned out to be a stunning wig. The reality relator also debuted a new style in 2021, walking the red carpet with newly cut bangs framing her face.

This time she walked the red carpet without her partner, Australian musician G Flip, who she's been dating since May 2022. Chrishell was previously dating Oppenheim Group honcho Jason Oppenheim until December 2021.)