Rihanna Has Entered Her Diamond Era With Sparkly Silver Look

Rihanna was literally shining bright like a diamond with her latest fashion moment.

The "Lift Me Up" singer recently rocked a major sparkly outfit during Art Basel on Dec. 1. While enjoying a late-night outing at a Miami nightclub to see boyfriend A$AP Rocky perform, RiRi lit up the room in a shimmery silver two-piece that made her look like a chic disco ball.

The Fenty Beauty founder's getup consisted of a button-down shirt (that was mostly left unbuttoned), a bedazzled bustier and loose-fitted trousers. To complete her look, Rihanna accessorized with metallic silver sandal heels, a diamond necklace and square-framed sunglasses.

As for her glam? In true Rihanna fashion, she rocked her signature bronzy lip gloss and styled her hair in loose curls that were parted in the middle.

The makeup mogul's latest head-turning look comes off the heels of her fabulous Barbados trip with the rapper, who she welcomed a baby boy with in May.