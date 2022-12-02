Rihanna Has Entered Her Diamond Era With Sparkly Silver Look

Rihanna was literally shining bright like a diamond with her latest fashion moment.
The "Lift Me Up" singer recently rocked a major sparkly outfit during Art Basel on Dec. 1. While enjoying a late-night outing at a Miami nightclub to see boyfriend A$AP Rocky perform, RiRi lit up the room in a shimmery silver two-piece that made her look like a chic disco ball.
The Fenty Beauty founder's getup consisted of a button-down shirt (that was mostly left unbuttoned), a bedazzled bustier and loose-fitted trousers. To complete her look, Rihanna accessorized with metallic silver sandal heels, a diamond necklace and square-framed sunglasses.
As for her glam? In true Rihanna fashion, she rocked her signature bronzy lip gloss and styled her hair in loose curls that were parted in the middle.
The makeup mogul's latest head-turning look comes off the heels of her fabulous Barbados trip with the rapper, who she welcomed a baby boy with in May.
The couple, who didn't shy away from packing on the PDA, turned their trip into a fashionable affair.
While attending the Imagine Weekend Climax Show at the Kensington Oval on Nov. 25, Rihanna stunned in a color-blocking silk minidress that featured pops of pink and red with lace trimming. She styled the outfit with red heels and a vibrant handbag that matched her dress.
And although Rihanna's look was swoon-worthy, it was her hair accessories that stole the show. She adorned her braids with colorful beads in bright jewel tones.
Just last month, Rihanna shared an exclusive sneak peek with E! News on her life as a new mom and how she's starting to find herself again.
"Once you get to the other side, you're like, 'I gotta get back,'" she told Justin Sylvester on the red carpet of her Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 runway show. "There's something that just happens."
Whether or not Rihanna is officially back to being her old self, it's clear she's in her diamond era.